Heart Health Takes Center Stage: Texas Proclaims Black Heart Association Day

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic recognition of the fight against heart health disparities, February 12, 2025, will officially be proclaimed as Black Heart Association Day in the State of Texas. This declaration honors the transformative work of the Black Heart Association (BHA), founded by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, and her husband, Frederick Robinson. Together, they have built a movement dedicated to improving heart health in underserved communities.The Black Heart Association was founded with a singular mission: to eliminate heart health disparities through education, screenings, and advocacy. Since its creation, the organization has provided over 2,000 free heart screenings to individuals nationwide, empowering countless families with the knowledge and resources needed to take control of their health.Through initiatives like their state-of-the-art mobile health screening bus, BHA has brought vital services directly to communities of color, where systemic inequities in healthcare have left many without access to preventative care. From raising awareness about the connection between mental health and heart health to advocating for equity in healthcare, the Black Heart Association’s work has become a lifeline for those most at risk.The declaration ceremony will take place at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, where members of the community, leaders, and supporters will gather to celebrate this significant milestone. This event, coinciding with American Heart Health Month, is a call to action for individuals to prioritize their heart health and recognize the importance of eliminating barriers to care.The Black Heart Association invites everyone to join the celebration and learn more about their mission and the life-saving work they continue to do. As Frederick Robinson, cofounder of the Black Heart Association, puts it, “This proclamation is more than just a recognition—it’s a commitment to the future of heart health for all communities.”For more information about the Black Heart Association and their programs, visit www.blackheartassociation.org About the Black Heart AssociationThe Black Heart Association is a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating heart health disparities in communities of color. Founded by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, BHA provides free heart screenings, health education, and resources to underserved communities.For press and media contact: Marilyn Remo, marilynremo@tenenicole.com , 201-638-2685.

