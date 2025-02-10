TGA to Support Accessible Dark Skies Gisburn Forest Walk

Perfect for driving in the woods – an all-terrain TGA Vita S mobility scooter.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Lancashire County Council and the Forest of Bowland, TGA will be providing all-terrain mobility scooters so the latest Gisburn Forest guided after-dark, walk is accessible for all.------Event details:Bowland Dark Skies: After Dark Forest DiscoveryExplore the after-dark world of Gisburn Forest on this accessible guided walk.Thursday 20th February 2025, 5:30-7:30PMAs light levels fall, experience the sights, sounds and scents of a woodland in winter as we explore with Forestry England. Thanks to TGA, we'll have several all-terrain mobility scooters available, offering a great chance to experience this lovely location in an accessible way. The event is free however pre-booking is essential.For further details and to book follow this link: www.forestofbowland.com/festival-bowland ------TGA works with the Forest of Bowland to encourage mobility scooter and powerchair users to explore this area of natural beauty. Spanning rural Lancashire and Yorkshire, the stunning woodland at this Forestry England site provides a variety of inclusive trails which can be enjoyed on scooters such as those from TGA. At the Bowland Dark Skies event, there will be TGA Breeze S4 and Vita S scooters which are ideal for off road trails; meaning everyone can join in even if walking is difficult. A TGA member will be there to support alongside staff from the Forest of Bowland National Landscape and Forestry England, who will guide the group along the way.Sarah Dornan, Countryside Access Officer, Forest of Bowland National Landscape, welcomes everyone of all abilities to this event as she says: "Following the popularity and success of previous events with TGA, we are delighted once more to offer their scooters on this accessible walk. The ramble promises to be memorable as we'll be able to explore deep into the forest and gaze at the stars, all with a hot drink and plenty of friendly chatter."TGA Mobility LimitedWe keep our customers moving, their way. For over 30 years we’ve committed ourselves to providing quality mobility scooters and wheelchairs of the highest standard to help our customers not just get by, but thrive. We also pride ourselves on the quality of our service with a dedicated caring team – totally committed to providing customer-focused assessments and dependent support. Alongside the trustworthy products we provide, TGA is proud to enable more people through its partnership with leading organisations such as Parkinson’s UK, Northern Rail and Lake District National Park.For further information please contact:Jon NockDirectoriDIS Creative Marketing Limited6B (First Floor), The CourtyardMeadow Bank, Bourne EndBucks. SL8 5AUMob: +44(0)7786 245896Email: jon@idiscreativemarketing.co.ukIssued on behalf of:TGA Mobility LimitedWoodhall Business ParkSudbury. SuffolkCO10 1WHTel: +44(0)1787 882244

