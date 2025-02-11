RealReports Expands National Footprint Through Imagine MLS Partnership

RealReports partners with Imagine MLS Richard Gibbens (CEO, Imagine MLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Kentucky Real Estate Agents to Benefit from Next-Gen, AI-Driven Property Insights

RealReports has cracked the code on empowering agents throughout the buying and listing lifecycle, leveraging AI, data, and a seamless product experience - there’s no better team to work with.” — Richard Gibbens (CEO, Imagine MLS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI property supertool for real estate agents, continues its nationwide advance via a new partnership with Imagine MLS. Now the 4,000 Central and Southern Kentucky member agents will receive access to RealReports’ AI-powered property advisor, arming them with a competitive edge in today’s cut-throat and shifting real estate market. This is RealReports’ first foray into Kentucky, but the third new client announcement of 2025; bolstering their unprecedented growth in an industry that is traditionally slower to adopt new technology.

“We’re always looking for practical, forward-thinking solutions to help our members stay ahead, so RealReports’ timing couldn’t be better,” said Richard Gibbens, CEO at Imagine MLS. “We’ve entered a new era as an industry and agents’ ability to articulate their unique value clearly is more important than ever. RealReports has expertly cracked the code on empowering agents at every step of the buying and listing lifecycle, leveraging advanced AI, data, and a seamless product experience.”

RealReports can be likened to an AI-supercharged “Carfax for homes.” Available for nearly 150 million properties in the US, each RealReport aggregates a comprehensive repository of property and area data from over 60 best-in-class providers. Manning the helm of each report is Aiden, a multimodal AI “property advisor,” that analyzes hundreds of thousands of datapoints to answer any question an agent or their client may have about a home. Varied queries including the existence of open permits, expected flood insurance premiums, upcoming special assessments, estimated Airbnb rental values, and more can all be fielded by Aiden in mere seconds.

“Our team intimately understands how much critical information is required throughout a real estate transaction and how hard and time-consuming it is to get your hands on reliable, accurate, and up-to-date data,” says James Rogers, RealReports’ co-founder and CEO. “Knowledge is power and no doubt, one of RealReports’ great strengths is positioning agents to be more competitive and data-driven, in a fraction of the time. But there’s more to it–RealReports helps protect sellers, prevent buyer’s remorse, and mitigate risk. It’s a way for agents to ‘dot their i's and cross their t's’ before submitting an offer or listing a home, allowing their clients to proceed with confidence, knowing they’ve left no stone unturned.”

RealReports’ dataset covers essential property details you’d expect as part of the due diligence process, such as liens and permitted uses, timely factors like wildfire risk and historical natural disasters, and every other nook and cranny related to the property, parcel, and surrounding area. The advantages RealReports affords to real estate agents extend far beyond just a high-fidelity knowledge base.

“Our secret sauce has perhaps less to do with the data itself [though it remains vital] and more to do with how RealReports provides consistent, repetitive value to an agent,” says Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “We have an accessible use-case for every vector of an agent’s day-to-day. It can be used for prospecting and lead farming, building credibility and trust with clients, streamlining research, marketing listings, generating leads, analyzing documents, engaging past buyers and sellers, and more.”

With their new partnership in place, Imagine MLS members are leading the pack in Kentucky and widening the chasm forming between agents clinging to the past and those progressive vanguards charging forward into the real estate industry’s future.

"There’s no better team to work with than RealReports,” says Richard Gibbens. “They’re organized, thoughtful, dialed, and ludicrously fast builders. We will ask them about a new product feature or improvement and instead of hearing back months later (or never), they’ll have it done the next day. In our space, that’s unheard of.”

The deal with Imagine MLS is one of RealReports’ many planned expansions for early 2025. The proptech powerhouse shows no signs of slowing down in its mission to transform the real estate landscape for practitioners, consumers, and builders alike.

Learn more at www.realreports.ai

About RealReports™

RealReports is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, grow sales, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and generates leads. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, Danberry Realtors, and Coldwell Banker Premier trust RealReports to provide their agents and their clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market.

About Imagine MLS

Imagine MLS, wholly owned by Bluegrass Realtors®, is Kentucky’s newest and most robust multiple listing service, with more than 4,000 Realtor® subscribers from Bluegrass Realtors® and other Realtor® associations throughout the state. Visit imagineyourhome.com for up-to-the-minute real estate listings and buying and selling resources.

