Spartan Medical, Inc. Launches Single-Use, Sterile, Always-Sharp Kerrison

Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Spartan Medical Inc. adds the Sterile Always-Sharp (SAS) Kerrison to its single-use, sterile, pre-packaged instrument portfolio. Figure 1: Dullness Caused by the Deformation of a Reusable Cutting Tip Over Time.

Spartan Medical Inc., a Rockville MD Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, adds the SAS Kerrison to its single-use sterile pre-packaged instruments.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical, Inc., a veteran-owned medical solutions company, has expanded its industry leading portfolio of single-use, sterile, pre-packaged (SSP) instruments to include the new SAS Kerrison (“Sterile Always-Sharp”).Kerrison Rongeurs are commonly used in many orthopedic, spine, and neurosurgical procedures at VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and DoD Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs). For example, when a surgeon performs a laminectomy, the Kerrison is used to remove the lamina bone to relieve pressure on the nerves of the back or neck caused by bone spurs or disc herniations ( see video explanation ). It is standard practice that a surgeon will perform 40 to 50 cuts per level of the spine during a single surgical procedure. Most surgeons would agree that a sharp cutting surface is required for precision, accuracy, efficiency, and for the avoidance of soft tissue damage. One of the drawbacks for reusable Kerrisons is that the cutting surface can become dull causing the surgeon to twist or pull the bone and soft tissue during each pass of the instrument, as opposed to achieving a clean, precise cut (see Figure 1).Spartan’s single-use Sterile Always Sharp (SAS) Kerrison is a high-quality metal instrument with the traditional look and feel of reusable Kerrisons; but, without the issue of a dull or deformed cutting surface from continued use and reprocessing. Surgeons can have confidence that the SAS Kerrison’s cutting surface will always be sharp straight out of the package.One other benefit of Spartan’s SAS Kerrison or any off-the-shelf (OTS), single-use sterile instrument, is its ability to reduce cross-contamination that can occur with reusable instruments. Kerrisons, in particular, are one of the most difficult pieces of surgical equipment to clean and sterilize and have been identified as the “instrument most likely to cause bioburden/debris events.” (1)Vince Proffitt, Spartan Medical’s Founder and President, noted that “surgeons understand the risks of dull Kerrisons—but the problem is so commonplace that it has almost become the norm for surgeons to need to ‘twist and pull’ or ‘twist and tear’ rather than being able to rely on perfectly sharp cutting instruments.”With its new SAS Kerrison, Spartan Medical is ensuring that the VA and DoD medical communities can rely on the highest-quality surgical tools. The SAS Kerrison also eliminates the time and expense of reprocessing, and ensures a sterile instrument is always ready for use, when needed, where needed. Mr. Proffitt added that “Spartan used its ‘target-backward’ mentality to listen to the problems of VA and DoD surgeons in the field and developed a best-in-class solution specifically to meet their needs.”Concurrently with this Press Release, Spartan is issuing a white paper addressing “ Challenges with Kerrison Sharpness, Safety, and the Benefits of Single-Use, Sterile, Pre-Packaged (SSP) Instruments.” In addition, recent studies have also shown that single-use surgical instruments like Spartan’s SAS Kerrison have a lower life-cycle environmental impact than reusables About Spartan Medical, Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America’s military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.(1): https://cheps.engin.umich.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/118/2019/02/POSTER-AORN-2018-Surgical-Instruments.pdf

Dr. Grunch Explains How a Kerrison Rongeur is Used During a Laminectomy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.