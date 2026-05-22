Spartan Medical Commends HHS Sec. Kennedy & USDA Sec. Rollins for $7.5M Investment to Expand Access to Real Food Program

The Veteran HealthPak® Food-as-Medicine 12- Week Program provides 168 medically-tailored, condition specific pre-made meals. Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

Spartan Medical proudly supports the HHS & USDA initiatives of providing real food to help prevent chronic disease for American families.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical, a veteran-owned government contractor and established medical solutions company, today commended U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for taking bold action to expand access to real, nutrient-dense food for American families.HHS recently announced a $7.5 million investment in HATCH For Hunger to help deliver high-quality protein to families in need, reduce food waste, and help prevent chronic disease before it starts. The effort reflects a practical, prevention-focused approach to public health by connecting surplus, high-quality food with families who need it most.Spartan Medical applauds Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rollins for recognizing that access to real food is not only a food security issue, but also a health care issue. By supporting the delivery of high-quality protein and strengthening the systems needed to move nutritious food safely and efficiently, HHS and USDA are advancing a common-sense solution with the potential to improve lives, support families, and reduce the long-term burden of chronic disease.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Spartan Medical has long supported federal health care partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense healthcare systems. Spartan Medical’s work in food-as-medicine is closely aligned with the prevention-first approach reflected in this federal investment.Through its Veteran HealthPak® Food-as-Medicine 12-Week Program, Spartan Medical supports veterans with chronic health conditions by making medically tailored nutrition easier to prescribe, deliver, and incorporate into a comprehensive care plan. This shovel-ready program provides 168 medically-tailored, condition-specific, pre-made meals delivered directly to a veteran’s doorstep over 12 weeks, including 14 meals per week for veterans post-discharge from a VA Medical Center and/or veterans managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and obesity.Per the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, there are approximately 15.8 million veterans in the United States. 72% of the veteran population suffers from at least one chronic health condition (44% higher than the national average), creating a substantial burden on veterans, families, providers, and the broader health care system. A 2025 landmark study across all 50 States details how medically tailored meals and food-as-medicine programs like the Veteran HealthPakcan play an essential and cost-effective role in addressing these challenges. The HHS investment in HATCH for Hunger announcement reflects an important shift in how America thinks about health. Preventing chronic disease before it starts requires more than reactive treatment. It requires access to real food, strong logistics, and innovative tools that support better long-term health. Spartan Medical is proud to support efforts that advance that mission, specifically for the most disproportionately affected patient population in the country, our veterans.About Spartan Medical Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. Its senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

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