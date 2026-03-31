Spartan Medical and Headsafe US Inc. Announce U.S. Partnership to Expand Access to Objective Concussion Assessment

Nurochek™ FDA-cleared portable EEG system for objective concussion assessment in approximately 2 minutes. No baseline required. Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business How Nurochek™ Works

Partnership strengthens Headsafe’s U.S. commercialization with established contracting, logistics, and distribution capabilities.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical, a veteran-owned government contractor and established medical distribution company, today announced a U.S. distribution partnership with Headsafe US Inc., an emerging Australian medical technology company. Under the agreement, Spartan Medical acts as an authorized U.S. distribution partner for Headsafe’s flagship product, Nurochek™, an FDA-cleared portable VEP/EEG device that delivers precise objective concussion assessment in approximately two minutes without requiring a baseline test.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Spartan Medical brings deep expertise in navigating U.S. procurement channels, including those of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare systems. The partnership strengthens Headsafe’s U.S. commercialization strategy by leveraging Spartan Medical’s established Federal contracting credentials, sales & distribution infrastructure, and logistics capabilities.Nurochek™ is an FDA-cleared portable EEG system that provides objective brain function data as an aid to the diagnosis of concussion (mild traumatic brain injury). Using visual evoked potentials (VEPs), the system rapidly generates and analyzes over 400,000 brain-response data points that are captured via EEG sensors embedded within the Nurochek headset, allowing for the delivery of precise results in approximately two minutes. Importantly, Nurochek™ does not require a baseline test, enabling assessment of patients without prior data on file.“Spartan Medical provides an exceptional platform to scale Nurochek across key U.S. healthcare channels, particularly within VA and DoD systems. This partnership strengthens our commercialization strategy and accelerates access to objective concussion assessment for clinicians who need fast, reliable decision support.” — Craig Corrance, CEO, HeadsafeVince Proffitt, Spartan Medical’s President stated, “from the emergency room to the battlespace to the sideline to the clinic, the range of environments where this technology adds value is unprecedented. As a mission-oriented company focused on Veterans and our Service Members, there is a personal connection to rapid concussion diagnosis to objectively aid the clinician in effectively managing mild traumatic brain injuries. From the warfighter to the ‘fields of friendly strife,’ better diagnosing concussive events keeps our operators and athletes safer and mission ready.”This collaboration is expected to expand access to Nurochek™ across a range of clinical settings served by Spartan Medical’s distribution network, complementing Headsafe’s direct-to-market commercialization efforts in far-forward operations, athletic venues/sporting events, emergency departments, urgent care, rehab/physical therapy facilities and other related clinical environments.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.About HeadsafeHeadsafe is a MedTech company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a growing U.S. presence. Its mission is to make concussion assessment faster, safer, and more consistent across points of care.The company’s flagship product, Nurochek™, is a portable, FDA-cleared brain assessment device used as an aid to the diagnosis of concussions that delivers objective brain function data in approximately two minutes, without requiring a baseline test. Designed for use in emergency departments, urgent care, neurology clinics, and sports medicine settings, Nurochek™ is intended for use in healthcare facilities.With U.S. and Global Operations led by CEO Craig Corrance, Headsafe is focused on supporting real-world adoption through practical implementation, training, and clinical workflow integration.Important Use InformationNurochek™ is FDA-cleared as an aid in the diagnosis of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI, concussion) when used in conjunction with a standard neurological assessment. It is cleared for patients ages 12 to 44 years old, within 120 hours (5 days) of a potential head injury, and is intended for prescription use in healthcare facilities or by healthcare professionals. Exclusion criteria apply, including seizure history, epilepsy, existing structural brain injuries, and legal blindness.

Spartan Medical & Nurochek - Headsafe USA 1

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