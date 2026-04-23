Spartan Medical Adds InRoad® Dental Synthetic Bone Graft to Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog (ECAT)

Inroad® Dental Synthetic Bone Graft is an osteoconductive, bioceramic bone graft for dental applications designed to fill bony defects and voids. Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

Spartan Medical Inc. today announced the addition of Osteogene’s InRoad® Dental Synthetic Bone Graft to the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog (ECAT).

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned and U.S.-operated government contractor, today announced the addition of Osteogene’s InRoad® Dental Synthetic Bone Graft to the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Spartan Medical has been named an awardee on the multiple award contract for consumable dental supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog (SPE2DF-26-D-0008, $15,000,000), issued against solicitation SPE2DE-25-R-0002.Osteogene’s flagship product, InRoad, is an FDA-cleared, osteoconductive bioceramic bone graft designed for dental applications to effectively fill bony defects and voids. InRoadpromotes bone regeneration through blood circulation and cell migration into the grafted area. Emulating the biological microenvironment of bone without the risks associated with donor tissue, InRoadenhances bone regeneration by maximizing cells’ ability to migrate into and colonize the bone graft scaffold.“We are honored to collaborate with Spartan Medical to broaden access to InRoadfor veterans, service members, and their families across DoD Military Treatment Facilities,” said Dongwoo Sohn, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Osteogene. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering advanced regenerative solutions to those who have served, ensuring broader access to innovative care that can improve recovery, restore function, and enhance overall quality of life.”Mechanical integrity and sustained blood circulation are essential throughout the bone regeneration process. InRoadhas spearheaded the development of more efficient alloplastic (synthetic) bone grafts designed to overcome the limitations commonly seen in conventional bone regeneration materials. Its Honeycomb-inspired architecture provides mechanical stability while creating a favorable environment for cell migration and proliferation. The structure’s interconnected pores and micro-channels accelerate capillary action, closely mimicking the capillary vessels of the human body.“Our work with Spartan Medical represents a significant step in advancing the clinical application of InRoadacross military treatment settings,” said Daniel Oh, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Osteogene. “Expanding access within the DoD system enables clinicians to leverage these innovations to achieve more consistent outcomes and enhance the standard of care for patients in the military.”About Osteogene Tech CorpOsteogene Tech Corp is dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for people worldwide through its research and development in regenerative medicine and the bone graft industry. Osteogene has pioneered an innovative bone graft technology called InRoad— a cutting-edge osteoconductive, bioceramic bone graft specifically designed for dental applications. The company is breaking barriers in the industry to enable medical professionals to better help their patients improve bone regeneration and restoration after dental, maxillofacial, and orthopedic surgical procedures.The company’s leading scientists and researchers continue to work diligently to expand the application of this revolutionary product to reach as many people around the world as possible. For more information about InRoad, please visit www.osteogene.com Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

Spartan Medical Inc. - Inroad Engineered Bioceramic Bone Graft

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