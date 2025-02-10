Ryan Gosling's ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Gear: Future Classics Set to Command Big Bids at Propstore’s Online Auction

K's (Ryan Gosling) Costume with Coat Matched to Arrival at Sapper's Farm Scene, expected to fetch $10,000 K's (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Hero LAPD 2049 Blaster, $10,000

Forget replicants—Ryan Gosling’s screen-matched “Blade Runner 2049” props and costumes to go under the hammer, supporting LA wildfire relief.

Each piece displays the extraordinary detail and innovation behind this cinematic masterpiece.” — Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore – one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers – is offering film fans and collectors the chance to own a piece of contemporary cinematic history with Ryan Gosling’s iconic wardrobe and props from his role as K in Blade Runner 2049, in association with Alcon Entertainment. From January 30 to February 20, 2025, the $500,000 auction featuring some of Ryan Gosling’s screen-matched items will donate 10% of the total auction hammer price to CORE, an LA-based global humanitarian organization, which is coordinating wildfire emergency responses in Los Angeles.From his gritty, layered performance as the replicant K, to the futuristic, unforgettable props that helped bring this dystopian world to life, this auction highlights some of the most iconic elements of the 2017 Blade Runner 2049. Whether it’s his screen-matched costume or the high-tech gadgets that defined the film’s aesthetic, these items allow fans and collectors to own a tangible piece of a movie that is already etched into the cultural landscape. The auction includes:- K's (Ryan Gosling) Costume with Coat Matched to Arrival at Sapper's Farm Scene, expected to fetch $10,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Hero LAPD 2049 Blaster, $10,000- Production-made K's (Ryan Gosling) Wooden Horse and Rag from Orphanage, $2,500- K's (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Light-up Retractable Eye Scanner, $2,500- K's (Ryan Gosling) Detective Badge, $1,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Closed Light-up Emanator, $1,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Light-up Open Emanator, $1,000- K's (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Black Sweater with Undershirt, $1,000Alcon Entertainment, LLC and Propstore will also be donating 10% of the total auction hammer price to CORE. Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian organization based in Los Angeles that empowers underserved communities in and beyond crisis. With a focus on equity, CORE provides critical relief to marginalized and vulnerable people, from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, to hurricane-impacted states in the US and beyond. CORE’s hands-on approach ensures families receive both immediate and long-term support, from cash vouchers and protective resources to comprehensive case management to navigate the aid process as they work to rebuild. To learn more about CORE's life-changing work, visit www.coreresponse.org Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming auction: “This auction celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of one of the most visually stunning films of the modern era. Each piece displays the extraordinary detail and innovation behind this cinematic masterpiece, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to own part of a franchise that has forever changed the sci-fi genre. Propstore is honored to be supporting CORE and contributing to such an incredible cause.”Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson, Alcon Entertainment, LLC Co-founders and Co-CEOS, commented on this collaboration: "Blade Runner 2049 continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This auction will provide a tangible connection to the film's legacy, allowing fans to own a piece of the world-building and artistry that made the film so special. We are excited to partner with Propstore on this exclusive auction. Their expertise will ensure that these treasured items are preserved, while also giving us an opportunity to support CORE, which is an extraordinary organization doing great work in our community."Over 200 exclusive and original items from the 2017 film, a sequel to the 1982 Blade Runner, feature in this auction. Online bidding is now open until February 20.REGISTER AND BID NOW:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/444 Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qkm4jnlz4fwxugdj3rior/ADv1naCX6lD-mZZsLn_cdsc?rlkey=xxw8fmbide4ehr8fjcrkd5iyw&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.