Celebrating All Five Seasons of The Boys – From Super Suits to Super Swag

Homelander's Supe Costume Tunic, Pants, and Gloves, Est. $40,000 - $80,000 (£30,400 - £60,800)

Propstore is hosting the first-ever auction celebrating all five seasons of The Boys.” — Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SONY PICTURES TELEVISION IN ASSOCIATION WITH PROPSTORE ARE AUCTIONING OVER 450 LOTS OF THE BOYS MEMORABILIA FROM JUNE 2ND - 30TH 2026.A portion of the proceeds from the 450 original props, costumes, and set decoration items sold in the auction will be donated by Sony Pictures Television to support healthcare for people in need across Los Angeles.Online registration is now open—with bidding for all lots starting at just $100, the auction offers something for every fan and collector, from first-time buyers to seasoned enthusiasts.AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:– THE SEVEN’S SUPER SUITS INCLUDING HOMELANDER, STARLIGHT AND BLACK NOIR.– BUSTS OF THE SEVEN FROM VOUGHT TOWER.– COSTUMES AND KEY PROPS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOYS INCLUDING BILLY BUTCHER’S TRENCHCOAT COSTUME AND HUGHIE CAMPBELL’S GREEN JACKET.– LIFE-LIKE PROSTHETICS CREATED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS SHOTS INCLUDING THE DEEP’S PROSTHETIC CHEST WITH GILLS AND THE DEEP’S “FRIEND” TIMOTHY THE OCTOPUS.– SUPER SWAG FROM THE WORLD OF VOUGHT INCLUDING A SET OF EIGHT GLASSES FEATURING MEMBERS OF THE SEVEN.Sony Pictures Television in association with Propstore, one of the world’s leading Entertainment Memorabilia Auctioneers, has today announced the launch of The Boys Online Auction Part 1 with over 450 lots of props, costumes, set decoration, and prosthetics coming directly from the set. The auction is open for bidding from Tuesday June 2, 2026 until the timed online-only auction closes on Tuesday June 30, 2026 at 9AMPDT / 5PM GMT. This auction will be followed up with a second auction that will be kicked off at the beginning of 2027.The fifth and final season of the multi-Emmy Award-winning series The Boys premiered on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable, epic series finale on May 20, 2026. With the series recently concluded, this auction looks back on the legacy of the series and includes items that showcase the artistry of the production team that created the show. Many of the characters from the world of Vought are represented in the auction, including The Seven, The Boys, and many of the “supes,” adversaries, and allies they run into along the way.The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.The online-only auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets and is now open for registration and bidding along with the complete auction catalog via propstore.com/TheBoys. Bidding runs through June 30, 2026, with all items starting at just $100 with no reserve. A portion of the proceeds will be donated by Sony Pictures Television to support healthcare for people in need across Los Angeles.Top items to be sold at The Boys Online Auction Part 1 include:Homelander's Supe Costume Tunic, Pants, and Gloves, Est. $40,000 - $80,000 (£30,400 - £60,800)Black Noir Hero Supe Costume, Est. $25,000 - $50,000 (£18,940 - £37,880)Starlight Version 2 Supe Costume, Est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,200 - £30,400)Homelander Vought Tower Hallway Bust, Est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,600 - £15,200)Soldier Boy's Rubber Shield with Rubber Knife, Est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,600 - £15,200)Billy Butcher’s Season 5 Stunt Crowbar, Est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,040 - £6,080)Billy Butcher’s Season 4 Costume, Est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,040 - £6,080)The Deep Chest Prosthetic with Gills, Est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,040 - £6,080)Vought On Ice Queen Maeve Costume, Est. $2,000-$4,000 (£1,520 - £3,040)Timothy the Octopus Head and Timothy Reference Model, Est. $1,500 - $3,000 (£1,140 - £2,280)Hughie Campbell’s Season 4 Finale Costume Components, Est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£760 - £1,520)Set of Eight The Seven Glasses, Est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£760 - £1,520)Those who register for the auction are automatically entered for a free chance to win one Translucent Memorial Gift Pack, including four Translucent “We See You” commemorative collectors plates and two Translucent funeral programs. The contest is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States. Complete contest rules can be found at: www.propstore.com/TheBoys Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development, commented: “Propstore is hosting the first-ever auction celebrating all five seasons of The Boys. With over 450 props, costumes, set pieces, and prosthetics, the collection captures the wild, unpredictable world of Vought—from Annie January stepping into the Seven as Starlight, to the shocking emergence of Soldier Boy, and even the tragic fate of The Deep’s 'friend,' Timothy the Octopus. It’s a rare chance for fans to own a piece of the series’ chaos.”ONLINE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN AT PROPSTORE.COM/THEBOYS# # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/540 or propstore.com/TheBoys.Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8a7t9zp7klql2tg3tr1tn/AH2xQocv0uopmJMg_V1WPs8?rlkey=jj7dybm89jeavmeh61kbr1m1i&dl=0 About PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,500 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstoreAbout Sony Pictures TelevisionSony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

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