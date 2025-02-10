Minister Barbara Creecy calls for road safety vigilance

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa have extended their deepest condolences to the families and communities who lost their loved ones in a devastating head-on collision on Saturday morning, which claimed thirteen lives on the R40 near Hoedspruit, Limpopo.

The crash involved a delivery van enroute from Hoedspruit to Acornhoek and a minibus traveling in the opposite direction.

Tragically, ten (10) occupants of the minibus and three (3) from the delivery van lost their lives. Due to the severity of the collision and subsequent fire, the victims’ remains require DNA identification, a process now underway.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have said that South Africa mourns and stands with the grieving families and also commends the emergency services, forensic teams, and law enforcement agencies for being responsive under such harrowing circumstances

They further stated that this tragedy serves as a stark reminder of road safety vigilance and responsible driving on our roads. They have implored drivers to adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions, never drive under the influence of alcohol, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Road Traffic Management Cooperation and other law enforcement authorities, the Ministry urges all road users to prioritize safety and exercise extreme caution.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

