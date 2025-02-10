QuickFitting Introduces SurePress Press Fittings

Visual press indication technology takes the guesswork out of installation

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting , a leader in plumbing and HVAC solutions, announces the launch of SurePress ™, an innovative line of press fittings that provide visual confirmation of a pressed connection. SurePress takes indication to a new level, providing a clear and obvious change between an unpressed and pressed connection. By using SurePress, installation is streamlined, saving plumbing professionals time and money.The SurePress difference starts with its patented design, which includes four to six indication windows depending on the size of the fitting. These indication windows are engineered to be visible from any angle, no matter which orientation the fitting is placed on the pipe. Once the fitting is pressed, green indication fills the windows to confirm a successful press that is visible from five feet away. With other brands, the user may only become aware of an unsuccessful press when the product leaks during pressure testing. In contrast, SurePress offers a more proactive solution that allows installers to confirm fittings have been pressed as they install, prior to pressure testing.Since plumbing lines branch off in different directions, it’s very easy for installers to miss a connection. SurePress helps eliminate the tedious cycle of searching for, finding, and pressing any missed fittings. Installers can now simply press the fitting, see green, and go. Plumbers and inspectors can walk the plumbing lines and see that the connections have been pressed from five feet away before pressurizing the system. SurePress is a reliable solution for plumbing professionals, saving them time and money on jobs.As the only press fitting product line with a limited lifetime warranty, SurePress is engineered to withstand the test of time. Crafted from high-quality materials that ensure long-term durability, SurePress is lead-free and meets or exceeds all standards for potable water applications. SurePress fittings are also compatible with all major press tool brands.SurePress fittings are mechanically compressed onto a pipe, creating leak-proof connections without the need for open flames and a hot work permit. Compared to traditional joining methods, like soldering, press fittings are faster, safer, and more efficient to install, which is why plumbing professionals prefer this method.“SurePress has created a new benchmark for the press fitting industry,” said Katie Zyra, Marketing Director at QuickFitting. “The visual indication technology streamlines installation, increasing efficiency and ultimately saving plumbing professionals time and money.”About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure durability. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

