Unlimited Auto Wash Renews its Environmental Sustainability Certification through 2025

Unlimited Auto Wash Club 2025 Environmental Sustainability Badge

Unlimited Auto Wash Maintains High Bar in the Car Wash Industry

We are the first, and only, environmentally certified sustainable car wash operation in Palm Beach County, Florida.” — Kevin Dalton, CEO of Unlimited Auto Wash

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlimited Auto Wash Club is a 100% Full-Service Hand Car Wash that serves South Florida via six locations and over 175 employees. It cares deeply about the environment and the community it serves and has renewed its Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification for all six locations through 2025.Any organization, in any industry, that makes environmental, sustainability, eco or green claims, needs to be certified under a globally-recognized standard and 3rd party verified, for those claims to be legitimate. The six Unlimited Auto Wash locations became environmentally certified sustainable in 2024; and have all renewed that certification for 2025.“The car wash industry uses a lot of energy and water. It knows consumers are demanding environmental accountability. Consumers will move their business to a company they believe is environmentally sustainable. This causes companies to want to be seen as sustainable, even though studies show that over 70% of companies that claim they are sustainable, are exaggerating (ie, greenwashing). This is why governments around the world are creating laws that require companies that make claims be certified under a globally-respected standard and verified by a 3rd party,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. “The only way to be sure of a company’s sustainability claim is to confirm that the claim is being made under a globally-respected program and 3rd party verified. If it isn’t, they are misleading you. If so, take your business to a company that can prove its environmental sustainability certification and 3rd party verification.”“We are the first, and only, environmentally certified sustainable car wash operation in Palm Beach County, Florida. We do things the right way, raised the bar for our industry in 2024, and are keeping the bar high in 2025,” says Kevin Dalton, CEO of Unlimited Auto Wash. “The Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification program provides us the opportunity to show all our stakeholders - our customers, our employees, our vendors and our community – the kind of organization we are.”The six individual locations and their 2025 statements can be found here –- Tequesta - https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-tequesta-fl-has-renewed-its-sustainability-certification-through-2025/ - 12194 FL Alt, Palm Beach Gardens - https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-12194-fl-a1a-alt-palm-beach-gardens-fl-has-renewed-its-sustainability-certification-through-2025/ - Wellington - https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-wellington-fl-has-renewed-its-sustainability-certification-through-2025/ - West Palm Beach - https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-west-palm-beach-fl-has-renewed-its-sustainability-certification-through-2025/ - Jupiter - https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-jupiter-fl-has-renewed-its-sustainability-certification-through-2025/ - Palm Beach Gardens - https://edenark.com/unlimited-auto-wash-of-palm-beach-gardens-has-renewed-its-sustainability-certification-through-2025/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.