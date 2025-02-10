LCR Capital Partners Unveils Premier EB-5 Hotel Development in Las Vegas 

LCR Capital is excited to announce its latest EB-5 investment project, the AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel, a dual-branded development in Las Vegas.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners is excited to announce its latest EB-5 investment project, the AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel, a dual-branded development in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 441-room hotel, set for completion in December 2025, offers international investors the opportunity to secure US residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program while investing in a prime hospitality development.The project’s strength is bolstered by the strong 50+ year track record of JacksonShaw, the developer, and HALL Structured Finance II LLC, an affiliate of HALL Group, which will provide USCIS-permissible guarantees for investors.“Having both JacksonShaw and the HALL Group on board adds a significant level of assurance that we strongly value at LCR,” said Sherman Baldwin, LCR’s Chief Executive Officer. “Both firms have a long history of successful real estate projects, and their involvement ensures strong oversight and security for our investors.”“Las Vegas is an iconic global destination with some of the highest hotel occupancy rates in the country,” said Suresh Rajan, LCR’s Founder & Executive Chairman. “The hotel is expected to cater to business, leisure, and extended-stay guests, benefiting from nearby corporate offices, entertainment venues, and medical facilities. The project is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the city’s vibrant market, offering investors both safety of capital and a secure path to US residency for them and their families.”A minimum investment of $800,000 is required to participate in the project, with each investment creating approximately 17.9 jobs, surpassing the EB-5 program requirement of at least 10 jobs per investor. The project is also supported by comprehensive USCIS-permissible guarantees from HALL Structured Finance II LLC, including loan repayment, project completion, and capital refund guarantee if the investor’s application is denied, ensuring a secure and reliable EB-5 investment opportunity.“This is our fourth EB-5 project with LCR Capital Partners, and we’re excited to bring another high-quality development to market,” said Donald Braun, President of HALL Group. “With our track record, we are confident in delivering a successful project for both the city of Las Vegas and our EB-5 investors.”Both LCR and HALL Group have a proven multi-project track record. The majority of investors in their earlier projects have received their permanent green cards.For more information on the AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel or to learn about EB-5 investment opportunities , please visit www.lcrcapital.com About the EB-5 Immigrant Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves global high-net-worth families and is headquartered in Westport, CT. Founded in 2012, the firm’s primary focus is working with clients interested in obtaining a US green card by investment through the US government’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. LCR has helped over 1,000 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the American economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management services to its clients. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families from over 36 countries around the world. LCR has a global network with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and the Asia Pacific region.

AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel Las Vegas EB-5 Project

