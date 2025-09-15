LCR Capital Partners Announces Record 4.5-Month I-526E Approval for Rural EB-5 Project USSM

LCR Capital Partners

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners is proud to announce that its rural national interest EB-5 project, US Strategic Metals ( USSM ), has received its latest I-526E petition approval in only 4.5 months, setting a new approval speed record for the firm.This milestone highlights the project’s strong compliance with USCIS EB-5 program requirements and further validates USSM as one of the most competitive offerings currently available in the EB-5 market. By comparison, previous LCR investors in USSM have typically been receiving their I-526E approvals within six months this year—already among the fastest timelines in the industry.“Receiving an approval in just 4.5 months is an extraordinary achievement and a strong validation of both our project’s structure and our commitment to providing investors with the highest-quality EB-5 opportunities,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners. USSM continues to demonstrate the advantage of a rural EB-5 project that combines strategic importance to the U.S. economy with priority visa processing.”Suresh Rajan, LCR’s Founder and Executive Chairman, comments that “USSM represents a new generation of EB-5 projects, moving beyond traditional real estate into strategically vital infrastructure for the United States. USSM is the first critical minerals EB-5 investment opportunity.”This record-setting approval further reinforces the project’s standing as a trusted option for families seeking permanent U.S. residency through investment.With over a decade of experience and a global presence, LCR Capital Partners continues to prioritize projects that combine compliance, job creation, and investor security—ensuring that families worldwide can confidently pursue their American dream.For more information about the USSM EB-5 Project and other EB-5 opportunities, please visit https://www.lcrcapital.com/projects-funds/ About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,000 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US Government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams living in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, Middle East and coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

