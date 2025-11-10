LCR Capital Partners Celebrates Groundbreaking of All Points North (APN) Expansion

Existing facility - APN Colorado

LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the All Points North (APN) Lodge expansion.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the All Points North (APN) Lodge expansion, marking the start of Phase II of the project’s development. This milestone represents the continued partnership between LCR Capital Partners and EB-5 Coast to Coast to expand one of the United States’ premier behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities.The groundbreaking ceremony, held on September 24, 2025, kicked off construction with work on the facility’s future parking lot, with major development on the main lodge scheduled to begin in Q1 2026. Once complete, the new 100,000-square-foot, 84-bed expansion will more than double the Lodge’s capacity.All Points North has long been a beacon of hope for individuals battling behavioral health challenges, offering pathways to recovery and wellness. The expansion represents the next step in the organization’s mission to broaden its reach and impact while ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, commented: “The groundbreaking of All Points North represents more than the start of construction—it symbolizes growth, impact and the continuation of a mission to bring healing and opportunity to those in need. LCR is honored to play a part in supporting a project that directly addresses one of the most pressing health challenges in the country.”LCR Capital Partners serves as co-manager of the EB-5 fund alongside EB-5 Coast to Coast, ensuring responsible fund administration and investor protection throughout the project’s development. As a USCIS-approved rural EB-5 project with expedited status for being in the US national interest, investors benefit from priority processing and strong immigration outcomes.Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital Partners, added: “The success of All Points North is a reflection of our commitment to pairing meaningful social impact with sound investment strategy. This project brings hope to families and communities while giving investors a trusted, compliant opportunity to achieve their US residency goals. We look forward to seeing the continued success of this world-class facility.”The expansion underscores LCR’s commitment to offering EB-5 investors access to impactful, well-managed projects that create jobs and contribute to key sectors of the American economy.For more information about the All Points North EB-5 Project and other EB-5 investment opportunities, please visit https://www.lcrcapital.com/projects-funds/ About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,000 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US Government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams living in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, Middle East and coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

