LCR Capital Partners’ Las Vegas EB-5 Project Achieves I-956F Approval, Offering Strategic EB-5 Investment Opportunity

AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel EB-5 project in Las Vegas

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners proudly announces the I-956F approval of its AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel project in Las Vegas, Nevada. This milestone approval by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirms the project’s eligibility under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and provides investors with the security of an established, job-creating venture in a targeted employment area (TEA). While many EB-5 investors pursue rural projects, this urban TEA project offers priority processing and has access to 10% of the annual EB-5 visa allocation under the TEA category.Strategically located adjacent to Downtown Las Vegas, the 441-room dual-branded hotel is being developed by JacksonShaw, a trusted leader in real estate development. With Las Vegas ranking among the top hospitality markets in the United States and a strong post-pandemic recovery, the project is well-positioned to deliver long-term success.“This approval reaffirms our commitment to providing EB-5 investors with exceptional opportunities,” said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners. “Las Vegas is a world-class destination, and this project is strategically designed to capitalize on the city’s continued growth, offering both investors and the local economy significant benefits.”The AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel is backed by HALL Structured Finance (HSF), a division of HALL Group, which brings over 50 years of experience in real estate financing to the project.“We are excited to continue our strong partnership with LCR Capital Partners,” said Donald Braun, President of HALL Group. “HALL Structured Finance has a proven track record of successfully financing top-tier hospitality projects, and we are confident that this development will deliver outstanding results.”This project marks the fourth EB-5 collaboration between LCR and HALL Group, reinforcing a shared commitment to quality investments for global investors.“We take pride in working with a trusted partner like HALL Group to bring another high-quality project to market,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners. “The I-956F approval underscores the strength of this development and reaffirms our dedication to offering our clients best-in-class EB-5 investment opportunities.”With construction already underway and completion expected by December 2025, the AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel presents an attractive option for EB-5 investors looking to secure US permanent residency through a proven and well-supported hospitality project.For more information about the project, visit www.lcrcapital.com or contact Info@lcrcapital.com.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US Government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams living in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, Middle East and coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

