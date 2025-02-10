Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Achieves Certified Autism Center™️ Status, Enhancing Dubai’s Commitment to Inclusivity

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel achieves the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation, awarded by IBCCES

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel proudly announces its achievement of the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification recognizes the hotel’s dedication to creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, ensuring accessible and supportive services for all guests. Through the CAC certification, the hotel’s team has been equipped with essential training to enhance their understanding and support of autistic guests and their families.

As part of the certification process, IBCCES conducted an on-site assessment of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, providing recommendations and sensory guides. These guides help guests understand the sensory impact of different hotel areas—such as noise levels, lighting, and other sensory elements—allowing them to make informed decisions about their stay and navigate its facilities comfortably.

“Inclusivity is at the heart of our hospitality philosophy. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a testament to our commitment to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all our guests,” says Stefan Schmidt, complex general manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Edge by Rotana. “This milestone reflects our dedication to creating an environment where individuals with autism and their families feel welcome, supported, and comfortable. We look forward to continuing to enhance the experience for all our guests, ensuring that every stay is memorable and accessible.”

The certification also aligns with Dubai’s broader initiative, led by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to become a Certified Autism Destination™️ (CAD). This designation highlights Dubai’s commitment to establishing an inclusive tourism landscape with numerous certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel’s achievement as a Certified Autism Center™️ represents a significant step in Dubai’s journey towards greater accessibility,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “By prioritizing inclusivity, the hotel not only enhances its reputation as a leading hospitality destination but also ensures that every guest, regardless of their sensory needs, can enjoy a welcoming and supportive environment.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, corporate, and hospitality professionals. It remains the only credentialing body providing travel and entertainment organizations with autism-specific training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, alongside long-term support and resources.

IBCCES also operates AutismTravel.com, a free online resource that connects families with certified locations, destinations, and professionals worldwide. Each organization listed has met the CAC requirements to ensure exceptional accessibility and support.

About Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience and outstanding leisure, dining and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travellers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel’s extensive facilities including 6 meeting rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool as well as sauna and massage rooms.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

