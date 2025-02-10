New strategy for Sweden’s global development cooperation on migration, returns and voluntary repatriation 2024–2028

SWEDEN, February 10 - This strategy will help to counteract irregular migration and stimulate well-functioning returns that can contribute to sustainable growth and development in receiving countries, and effective action for voluntary repatriation. Development assistance will also contribute to effective measures to strengthen migrants’ and refugees’ enjoyment of their rights in partner countries, support host communities, and strengthen asylum and migration management in partner countries.

Swedish development assistance can be made conditional, with the aim of ensuring that receiving countries follow principles of international law and cooperate with Sweden on matters concerning readmission of their nationals, including the removal of impediments to enforcement such as not issuing travel documents.

The strategy will complement and reinforce other parts of Sweden’s work on migration and development assistance – globally, regionally and bilaterally. Particular emphasis will be placed on coherence with Sweden’s bilateral and regional strategies that include migration objectives within development cooperation, not least in countries that Sweden prioritises in terms of returns. Interventions guided by the strategy will be coordinated with relevant missions abroad and, where possible, contribute to overall Swedish development cooperation in priority countries. The approach can be incentive-based and promote good cooperation in the area of migration. In addition, the strategy will support migration-related interventions in accordance with the Government’s priorities in countries or situations where there is no applicable country or regional strategy.