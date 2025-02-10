Energy in the spotlight as Benjamin Dousa visits Moldova

On 10–11 February, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa is visiting Moldova to hold discussions about the energy situation following Russia’s Gazprom suspending its gas supplies.

“Suspending gas supplies is a way for Russia to undermine Moldova’s political and economic stability. This is why it’s important to support Moldova at this critical juncture,” says Mr Dousa.

During the visit, Mr Dousa will meet with Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi. Mr Dousa will also meet with representatives of civil society and the private sector for discussions around energy issues, resilience and Moldova’s path to EU accession.

Energy is an important component of Sweden’s long-term reform efforts with Moldova. Sweden provides support in areas such as increased access to sustainable energy solutions for agriculture and households in rural areas, as well as the development of district heating systems in the capital Chisinau. This cooperation enables Sweden to contribute to the green transition and to reducing the country’s reliance on Russian energy.