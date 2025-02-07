Sweden and the Republic of Moldova deepen defence cooperation

SWEDEN, February 7 - The aim of the visit was to intensify and expand defence cooperation between Sweden and the Republic of Moldova and signal robust support for the Republic of Moldova’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In addition to bilateral defence cooperation, issues regarding the security situation in the region, the war in Ukraine and related EU and NATO matters were discussed.

Representatives of the Swedish Armed Forces, the Defence Materiel Administration and the Psychological Defence Agency also attended the meeting.

During his visit to Stockholm Mr Nosatîi also met Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Diana Janse, State Secretary to Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa, and representatives of the Riksdag.

The visit followed the Government’s 30 January proposal to donate m/86 AT4 anti-tank weapons to the Republic of Moldova within the framework of the additional amending budget that includes the 18th support package to Ukraine.