Investing with Confidence & Fostering Equitable Partnerships: ZIMEC 2025

The Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference Returns for its 12th Edition from 19 to 20 March 2025

ZAMBIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zambia’s mining and energy sectors are poised for dynamic growth, making now the ideal time to invest. This potential is showcased at the annual Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition ZIMEC ), which returns for its 12th edition—and its third appearance in Zambia’s Copperbelt—on 19–20 March 2025 at the Garden Court Hotel in Kitwe.Held under the High Patronage of The President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, ZIMEC is the largest and most established mining and energy industry event in the country convening national, regional, and international stakeholders. The previous edition was officially opened by Zambia’s Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Honourable Paul Kabuswe on behalf of the President playing host to over 400 participants —including government leaders, corporate executives, investors, thought leaders, and exhibitors from 20 countries—along with 75 esteemed speakers. Over the course of two days, attendees engaged in rigorous debate and high-level networking.ZIMEC 2025 is proudly organised in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Zambia Development Agency, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) among others. The event will run under the theme “Promoting Equitable Investment Partnerships, Intra-Regional Mineral Value Chains & Renewable Energy to Catalyse Zambia’s Sustainable Economic Growth” showcasing why Zambia is a reliable investment partner with an increasingly more attractive international investment climate underpinned by progressive policy reforms and good governance.More than 400 delegates from across the globe are expected to hear from eminent local, regional and international expert speakers and industry leaders addressing key topics including important reforms needed to further enhance the investment climate; the evolution of the country and region’s ambitions to develop an electric vehicle battery value chain and other mineral beneficiation opportunities; Zambia’s burgeoning clean energy investment opportunities and its aspirations of becoming a regional clean energy hub and the promotion of diversification within the mining sector through the government’s expanded geological survey and exploration partnerships. Participants will also gain the latest insights into vital infrastructure development projects such as the Lobito and TAZARA railways as well as how the open access regime and facilitated off-taker guarantee financing in the energy market is creating opportunities for mining companies to finance captive power for their operations and propelling a nascent green bond market to finance renewable energy in Zambia. Some of the notable international headline speakers confirmed for the conference include Karim DAHOU, Director for Global Relations and Cooperation, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Eunice KAMWENDO, Director - Southern Africa, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Wale SHONIBARE, Director - Energy and Financial Solutions, African Development Bank, Martin LOKANC, Senior Mining Specialist, The World Bank and Abdul YAKUBU, Programme Lead - Universal Energy Facility (UEF), Sustainable Energy for All.ZIMEC 2025 will be a packed programme complete with an international exhibition co-located with the main conference drawing national, regional and global companies showcasing relevant practical solutions and innovations driving industry progress and meeting key market needs. Along with technical content and workshops delegates can expect to learn, network and socialise with like-minded professionals drawn from all key industry verticals, organisational type and professions including CEOs, investors, mine managers, finance executives, plant managers and senior leaders of government and multilateral organisations.ZIMEC has a proud track record of providing leading industry companies with an unrivalled platform to gain strategic exposure and to pursue partnerships and other business development goals in Zambia and the region through sponsorship and thought leadership speaking engagements.For more information about the event, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit https://zimeczambia.com/ . Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ZIMEC.About AME Trade Ltd:We are a leading independent company empowering trade development & investments through the organization of conferences & trade events, along with complimentary valuable business intelligence reports, capacity-building training programs and digital connect marketing services. Our knowledge and experience of organizing events in developing countries is second to none. We possess more than 20 years of working experience in 29 countries. We understand and respect the individual needs of our partners in each one. The aim of our events, reports, trainings, and webinars is to educate, innovate, and enable you to establish meaningful business connections in these rapidly developing and dynamic African markets. www.ametrade.org Follow AME Trade in the social media:LINKEDIN | TWITTER | FACEBOOKContact AME Trade: AME Trade Ltd,Office 403 4th Floor, Hamilton House,Mabledon Place, London, WC1H9BB

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.