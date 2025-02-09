Updated Photos* MPD Searching for Northwest Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating two suspects in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, at approximately 2:23 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. The victim stated that he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his property while the other suspect acted as a lookout. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Both suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen below. The first suspect can be seen with and without his hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25011582