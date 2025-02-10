A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award Unveils Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

Textile Industry Awards 2025

International Textile Design Competition Reveals Extensive Benefits Package Including Exhibition, Publication, and Global Recognition Opportunities

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Textile , Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. This highly regarded international accolade, established in 2008, aims to recognize excellence in textile design through a rigorous evaluation process that celebrates innovation, creativity, and sustainable practices in the textile industry.The award responds to evolving industry demands by offering a platform that connects outstanding textile designers with global opportunities. Through its extensive prize package, the competition supports the advancement of textile design excellence while fostering sustainable practices and innovative solutions that address contemporary challenges in fabric development, pattern creation, and textile manufacturing.Entries are welcomed across multiple categories including innovative fabrics, sustainable textiles, digital prints, traditional weaving techniques, and smart textiles. The competition accepts submissions from professional designers, textile manufacturers, design studios, and emerging talents until February 28th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Participants may submit completed projects, prototypes, or concepts that demonstrate excellence in textile design innovation.Each submission undergoes evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising textile industry experts, academics, and design professionals. Entries are assessed based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic quality, sustainability, and social impact. The transparent voting system ensures fair consideration of all submissions through pre-established criteria.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award trophy, winner's certificate, and lifetime license to use the winner logo. The comprehensive prize package includes inclusion in the hardcover yearbook, international exhibition opportunities, extensive PR campaign, and presentation at the gala-night ceremony. Additional benefits encompass global media coverage, online promotion, and inclusion in professional design rankings.The award serves a vital role in advancing the textile industry by incentivizing innovation and excellence. Through recognition of outstanding achievements, the competition promotes the development of superior textile products that enhance quality of life and contribute to sustainable practices. This initiative supports the broader mission of creating positive social impact through good design.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design AwardThe A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award provides a platform for textile designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase innovative designs and gain international recognition. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and blind peer-review processes, the award identifies exceptional contributions to the textile industry. The competition aims to advance textile design excellence by promoting sustainable practices, innovative solutions, and creative approaches that benefit society through superior product development.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award is an international juried design competition established in 2008 that recognizes excellence across multiple design disciplines. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process, the award celebrates outstanding achievements in design innovation and creativity. The competition aims to create a better world through the promotion of good design, encouraging the development of products and projects that benefit society. Operating with philanthropic principles, A' Design Award provides a fair and transparent platform for designers and brands to gain recognition while contributing to global design advancement.

