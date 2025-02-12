Madhya Pradesh Archives Division Strengthens Efforts to Preserve the State’s Rich Historical Legacy

Hukumnama, also known as the Order Letter of Tatya Tope, 1857 A Photograph of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with his sister Mrs. Vijaya Laxmi Pandit Genealogical Tree of Dost Mohammad Khan, Founder of Bhopal State Proclamation of 1858

Enhancing Conservation, Digitization, and Accessibility of Historical Records

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Archives Division continues its mission to safeguard the state's historical, cultural, and socio-political heritage by preserving invaluable records that document the region’s past. As the official custodian of archival materials, the division ensures these documents remain accessible for research and historical reference.Following India’s independence in 1947, the integration and reorganization of princely states led to the loss of several significant historical records. Recognizing the urgency of preservation, systematic archival efforts commenced in 1975, with a major initiative launched in 1994 under the guidance of the National Archives of India. The Indian Records Management and Administration Department, established in 1918, has also played a pivotal role in developing a structured archival system in the state.Currently, the Madhya Pradesh Archives Division houses an extensive collection of approximately 12,000 books in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Arabic, and Persian. Additionally, it has preserved an impressive 6.88 crore documents from various erstwhile princely states such as Holkar, Gwalior, Bhopal, Madhya Bharat, and the Central Provinces. The archives include significant records related to the 1857 Revolt, India’s independence movement, and other historical events from regions such as Bhopal, Jabalpur, Mandla, Bundelkhand, Indore, Sagar, and Gwalior.To ensure the longevity of these historical records, the division employs advanced preservation techniques such as fumigation, de-acidification, and other chemical treatments to prevent deterioration. Additionally, key records are being digitized and microfilmed, enabling global access for researchers and historians.In an effort to make historical data more accessible, the division has also undertaken various publication initiatives. Some of the notable published volumes include:Volume 1: Records from Jabalpur and Mandla related to the First War of Independence, 1857.Volume 2: Bundeli records of the 1857 First War of Independence.Volume 3: Urdu and Persian records of the 1857 First War of Independence.Volume 4: Records from Indore, Sagar, and Jabalpur related to the 1857 First War of Independence.Additional Publications: Historical records from Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior.Through continuous conservation efforts, digital transformation, and knowledge dissemination, the Madhya Pradesh Archives Division remains committed to preserving the state's historical treasures. By bridging the past with the present, the division ensures that these invaluable records continue to serve as a resource for scholars, historians, and future generations.

