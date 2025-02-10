Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Belmont County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Clark
|Village of South Vienna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Wynford Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Westlake Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Franklin-Monroe Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Defiance City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|New Albany-Plain Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|WCBE-FM Columbus City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Village of Swanton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Gallia
|Gallipolis City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Health Plan
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Benjamin Logan Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mercer
|Coldwater Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Huber Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Jefferson Township Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton SMART Elementary School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Community High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuslaw Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Osnaburg Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
