Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Auglaize Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Belmont County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

Belmont County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

Belmont County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Clark Village of South Vienna

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Crawford Wynford Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Great Lakes Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Westlake Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Franklin-Monroe Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Defiance City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin New Albany-Plain Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

WCBE-FM Columbus City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fulton Village of Swanton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Gallia Gallipolis City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Benjamin Logan Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery City of Huber Heights

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Jefferson Township Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton SMART Elementary School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Muskingum Zanesville Community High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuslaw Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Osnaburg Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit