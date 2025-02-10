Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Belmont County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Clark Village of South Vienna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Crawford Wynford Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Westlake Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Franklin-Monroe Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Defiance City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin New Albany-Plain Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
WCBE-FM Columbus City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Fulton Village of Swanton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Gallia Gallipolis City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Benjamin Logan Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City of Huber Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Jefferson Township Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton SMART Elementary School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zanesville Community High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuslaw Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Osnaburg Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

