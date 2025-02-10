A Love Letter to HBCUs: Husband-and-Wife Filmmakers Celebrate Legacy and Culture with Our Blues Make Us Gold

Our Blues Make Us Gold—a powerful new documentary directed by From A2B Studios, now streaming on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity and Xumo Play.

Ashley Shanté and Brandon Gerard, the married filmmaking duo behind Our Blues Make Us Gold, present a personal tribute to HBCUs.

As a married couple, we know the power of partnership, community, and purpose. We regret not attending an HBCU, so this film honors the schools shaping lives as cultural anchors of Black excellence.” — Ashley Shanté and Brandon Gerard

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Valentine’s Day, Ashley Shanté and Brandon Gerard, the husband-and-wife filmmaking duo behind Our Blues Make Us Gold, share a deeply personal tribute to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). More than just a documentary, the film is a love letter to HBCUs, Black excellence, and the transformative power of community.

The inspiration for the film came from a moment in a Hollywood writer’s room, where the validity of HBCUs was questioned. Rather than letting that moment pass, Ashley and Brandon channeled their frustration into action, creating a documentary that celebrates the resilience, legacy, and cultural significance of these institutions.

Directed by From A2B Studios, Our Blues Make Us Gold captures the vibrant history of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T)—the nation’s largest HBCU—while honoring the wider impact of these institutions. Through personal stories, stunning visuals, and appearances from former Vice President Kamala Harris, Rev. Al Sharpton, and David Banner, the film reflects the deep love, pride, and resilience that define the HBCU experience.

"As a married couple, we know firsthand the power of partnership, community, and shared purpose," said Ashley Shanté and Brandon Gerard. “One of our biggest regrets was not being guided to attend an HBCU. This film is our out loud admiration to the schools that have shaped so many lives, including our own family’s. HBCUs aren’t just colleges—they are safe havens, springboards, and cultural anchors for Black excellence."

A Celebration of Black Love and Legacy

• A powerful story told through the lens of a couple whose love for each other is matched by their passion for storytelling

• An intimate look at N.C. A&T’s legacy in education, activism, and culture

• A deep dive into HBCU homecoming traditions, revealing the joy, unity, and generational pride that make these events unforgettable

Watch Now & Join the Celebration

Celebrate love in all its forms—love for history, culture, education, and the communities that shape us. Our Blues Make Us Gold has officially premiered and is now streaming on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity and Xumo Play. Watch the preview here: https://bit.ly/4hvdeAf.

About From A2B Studios

Founded by Ashley Shanté and Brandon Gerard in 2019, From A2B Studios is a creative powerhouse dedicated to socially driven storytelling that amplifies underrepresented voices. Blending emotionally compelling narratives with modern visual storytelling, their work sparks dialogue, inspires change, and resonates with audiences worldwide.

Our Blues Make Us Gold Trailer

