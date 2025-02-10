Infinnium Unveils BreachProfiler™: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Solution for Cyber Breach Response

Until now, there's been no single solution that handles the entire breach review process and also leverages the power of AI to increase speed and reduce cost.

CHANTILLY, VA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium , a leader in cutting-edge data governance technology, is proud to announce the launch of BreachProfiler™, a purpose-built post-cyber-breach platform designed to provide organizations with complete control over breach data. Powered by advanced machine learning and generative AI, BreachProfiler™ enables rapid and precise identification of entities requiring notification, ensuring a seamless and compliant incident response at much lower cost.Secure and Integrated Handling of Breach DataUnlike conventional SaaS-based breach response tools, BreachProfiler™ also offers on-premise deployment, allowing organizations to maintain complete control over sensitive data while eliminating the risks associated with copying and moving data. From indexing data in place and automating the cumbersome data mining process to entity identification, deduplication, review, and redaction, you no longer need to use multiple tools to get the answers you need."Data breaches require swift action. Our goal with BreachProfiler™ is to give organizations full control over their data while drastically reducing breach review time," said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Infinnium. "With industry-leading AI capabilities and the ability to mine data at the source, we are transforming how incident response teams manage breach data."Flexible, Scalable & Lightning FastBreachProfiler™ offers an unmatched ingestion speed, scaling both vertically and horizontally to meet stringent review deadlines. With support for 100+ OCR languages and over 600+ customizable PXI definitions, it ensures accurate identification of sensitive data, including global PII, PHI, and PCI.Advanced Review & Redaction CapabilitiesThe platform features a comprehensive review interface designed for multiple reviewers, incorporating granular security measures, automated tagging, and detailed reviewer metrics. Infinnium’s proprietary ObscurePIengine automates rules-based redaction, producing fully redacted native files without converting them into PDF or other formats. Seamless integration with Relativity further enhances efficiency, allowing direct exports and streamlined reporting.AI-Powered Entity Management & ComplianceBreachProfiler™ automates entity identification and data association, significantly reducing review time while ensuring a robust audit trail. Users can generate jurisdiction-specific reports, create notification lists, and export unmatched PII values for further analysis. Additionally, organizations can leverage Infinnium’s private Large Language Model (LLM) or integrate their own AI models for enhanced insights and accuracy.Battle Tested and Trusted by Industry LeadersAlready trusted by some of the world’s largest data breach review providers, BreachProfiler™ is designed to handle massive data volumes, with clients processing petabytes of source data annually and even managing 1 billion records within a single data space. Unlike competitors that impose hidden fees for structured PII detection and high-volume hosting, BreachProfiler™ also ensures predictable, cost-effective pricing without surprise charges.BreachProfiler™ is available now as part of Infinnium’s 4iGInformation Governance platform. Organizations looking to take control of their breach response processes can learn more at www.infinnium.com or contact Infinnium at hello@infinnium.comAbout InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Information Governance and Data Protection, offering advanced solutions for Breach Response, eDiscovery, DSAR management, Data Investigation workflows, and more. Infinnium's integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers they need.Press Contact:Doug KaminskiCROdoug.kaminski@infinnium.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.