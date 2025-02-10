World Parkinson Coalition® Launches Research Spotlight Series 2025

WPC 2025 Research Spotlight

Bridging the divide between Parkinson scientists and the Parkinson community

At the core of what the WPC offers is the chance for the community to interdigitate and connect in unique ways to further our collective understanding of Parkinson’s.” — Elizabeth (Eli) Pollard, WPC Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) is launching its WPC Research Spotlight 2025 series . This Research Spotlight series, the fourth hosted by the WPC, will include six interviews with leading Parkinson researchers, inviting them to further explain their research as it was first covered on the WPC Blog.The WPC hosts the most unique international scientific conference in the Parkinson’s space. Every three years at the World Parkinson Congress, the WPC brings together basic scientists, neurologists, clinical researchers, general physicians, nurses, rehab specialists, clinicians, as well as people with Parkinson’s (PwP) and care partners to learn about Parkinson’s, build collaborations, and expand our understanding of a disease that impacts more than 10 million people worldwide, one million of whom live in the USA.“The World Parkinson Coalition’s mandate is to bring the entire Parkinson’s community together, which it does by offering opportunities for the PD community to cross pollinate in person, like at the World Parkinson Congresses, and online, such as in the Research Spotlight series,” said Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director. “At the core of what the WPC offers is the chance for the community to interdigitate and connect in unique ways to further our collective understanding of Parkinson’s. The social impact of programs like Research Spotlight series is profound in bridging the divide between researchers and people with Parkinson, two groups that very rarely meet each other, by allowing them to interact and discuss research.”Presenters in the series have, or will have, a written summary of their work posted on the WPC Blog. Their posts offer an exciting glimpse into their current research, with the interview allowing them to further expand on their work, why they are investigating this area of Parkinson science, and why it matters for people living with Parkinson’s.Series to be hosted by WPC President, Professor Roger Barker, BA, MBBS, PhD, MRCP, FMedSci who is also Professor of Clinical Neuroscience and Honorary Consultant in Neurology at the University of Cambridge and at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge UK.Research Spotlight 2025 will bring researchers from Greece, USA, UK, and Qatar.Research Spotlight #1: Genetic synucleinopathies and Parkinson'sDate: Tuesday, February 11th @ 11AM ET/ 4 PM GMTResearcher: Leonidas Stefanis, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at NKUA and affiliated Investigator at BRFAAResearch Spotlight #2: Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials: As simple as possible, but not simplerDate: Tuesday, April 15th @ 11AM ET/ 4 PM GMTResearcher: Andrew Siderowf, MD, Penn Perelman School of MedicineResearch Spotlight #3: T cells in Parkinson diseaseDate: Tuesday, June 3rd @ 11AM ET/4 PM BSTResearcher: Ashley S. Harms, PhD, University of Alabama at BirminghamResearch Spotlight #4: Rethinking the role of alpha-synuclein in Parkinson's diseaseDate: Tuesday, September 9 @ 11AM ET/ 4 PM GMTResearcher: Dr. Hilal A. Lashuel, Qatar FoundationResearch Spotlight #5: Walking - a signature of health?Date: Tuesday, October 21 @ 11AM ET/ 4 PM GMTResearcher: Lynn Rochester, PhD, PT, Newcastle UniversityResearch Spotlight #6: Levodopa-induced dyskinesia and Parkinson'sDate: Tuesday, December 2 @ 11AM ET/ 4 PM GMTResearcher: David Standaert, MD, PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham& Karen L. Jaunarajs, PhD, University of Alabama at BirminghamWatch previous Research Spotlight talks . Read the Blog posts that inspired this series of talks at https://www.worldpdcongress.org/wpc-blog Learn more about the WPC Research Spotlight and register at https://www.worldpdcoalition.org/WPCResearchSpotlight2025 Series made possible with support from: Supernus Pharmaceuticals.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial scientific World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, all while influencing future research and care options.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting one million Americans and more than 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

