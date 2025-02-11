NEXCOM’S VMD 3111 Vehicle-Mount Display Combines Crystal Clear Viewing with Rugged Durability

AI-Powered Smart Fleet Management Tools for All Conditions Featuring Military Grade Vibration Resistance and Wide Anti-Glare View

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global intelligent in-vehicle appliance supplier, announced today the VMD 3111 Vehicle-Mount Display launch. The robust 10.4-inch TFT LCD monitor features enhanced brightness, a projected capacitive touchscreen, and high-performance loudspeakers. The VMD 3111 provides drivers with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real-time insights into optimal routes, traffic conditions, and dispatch assignments while improving visibility and simplifying in-vehicle use to improve driver safety in the harshest driving conditions.With 1200-nit brightness, the VMD 3111 delivers crystal-clear visibility in direct sunlight. It features a 170° wide viewing angle, anti-glare technology, and adaptive brightness control to ensure excellent viewing from any direction. With HDMI connectivity, the VMD 3111 links to Edge AI computing systems to enable Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications, including real-time safety alerts and monitoring of road conditions, vehicle status, and driver behaviors.“The VMD 3111 features visual enhancements designed to significantly contribute to the safety and efficiency of fleet management systems,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“Built to withstand the harshest environments, the VMD 3111 is the go-to solution for tough, demanding jobs, for both in-vehicle and outdoor applications. Whether you're battling the intense glare of the summer sun or navigating a snow-covered highway, the display remains sharp and easy to read.”The VMD 3111 is a next-generation fleet management tool for safety, efficiency, and reliable performance on every journey, helping drivers access optimal routes, traffic updates, and dispatch assignments safely in any condition. It is easy to connect to buses, bulldozers, and other fleet vehicles. A 3.5-meter cable extension kit provides 5 meters of total reach with USB, power, and HDMI. The 8.5-meter kit with built-in redriver technology ensures reliable USB transmission and higher-quality HDMIsignals up to 10 meters.The VMD 3111 Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen is responsive to drivers who depend on reliability in any condition. Its rugged glass surface ensures precise touch control and stands strong against dust, water, scratches, and other wear and tear. A user-friendly layout gives drivers easy access to essential functions, including dedicated buttons for power, volume, brightness, and menu control. Beyond stunning visuals, built-in speakers deliver crisp, clear audio audible from up to 30 cm away.“When it comes to control and precision, the VMD 3111 Projected Capacitive touchscreen delivers what drivers need to stay safe on the road. Whether you're wearing special conductive gloves, navigating a snowstorm in a bulldozer, or managing busy bus routes, the display responds effortlessly and delivers optimal viewing,” said Yang.With a rugged IP65-rated design, the VMD 3111 is fully protected against dust and water splashes, making it reliable for use in rain, snow, or muddy conditions. From freezing temperatures as low as -30°C to scorching heat up to 60°C, the display performs without compromise. It depends on military-grade shock and vibration resistance to ensure long-term durability on rough roads and during heavy impacts, making the VMD 3111 ready to tackle the toughest jobs.To learn more, please visit NEXCOM website Features:● 10.4” XGA TFT LCD panel● Slim bezel and compact design● Automatic/manual brightness control● Wide range power input from 9 ~ 36V DC● Projected capacitive touch screen with multi-touch● Support HDMIinput to connect to a computer● High brightness display for outdoor applications● Compliant with IP65About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

