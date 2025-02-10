KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN Hits 1 Million Pre-Registrations! Free "SR Cao Cao" for All Players – Official Release March 2025

200,000 pre-registrations: Warrior Card "SR Liu Bei"500,000 pre-registrations: Warrior Card "SR Sun Jian"1 million pre-registrations: Warrior Card "SR Cao Cao"Note: The "SR Cao Cao" card is scheduled for distribution in mid-February.Get warrior cards in the pre-launch event "The Rise of Bravery"!You can participate in the pre-launch event "The Rise of Bravery" from the official Battle of Three Kingdoms website. The pre-launch event is a mini-game that allows you to experience the world of the Three Kingdoms, which leads into the main game. You can earn warrior cards that can be used in the full game, as well as Bravery Points (pre-launch event-exclusive points).Scheduled for release in March 2025This game is currently in the final stages of development in preparation for its official release in March 2025. The ongoing pre-launch event "The Rise of Bravery" will end in late February 2025, and the full game Battle of Three Kingdoms is scheduled to be released in March 2025. The game supports three languages: Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.What is “KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-” ?Developed by double jump.tokyo under a licensing agreement with SEGA, this blockchain game will not only feature the warlords from the arcade version of Sangokushi Taisen but also introduce new warlords specifically created for this release. The game is scheduled for release in March 2025.Game OverviewGame Title: KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN - Battle of Three KingdomsGenre: Army Card Battle GameDeveloper: double jump.tokyoPlatforms: PC, Android, iOSSupported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional ChineseRelease Date: Official release scheduled for March 2025Official site: https://lp.battle-of-three-kingdoms.games/ Official X: https://x.com/b3k_games Official Discord: https://discord.gg/pAbVaKEd89 About double jump.tokyoFounded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup at the forefront of Web3 solutions and blockchain game development, with notable successes like “My Crypto Heroes” and “Brave Frontier Heroes.” As a technology solution provider, the company partners with major enterprises, facilitating the seamless integration of blockchain technologies into their games and overall business strategies. Backed by prominent investors, including Circle, Gate Ventures, Protocol Labs, SBI Investment, Sony Group, and WEMADE, double jump.tokyo boasts collaborations with industry giants such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, Ubisoft, and LINE. With a clear mission to drive the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies, the company is dedicated to transforming the global gaming and entertainment industries. TOKYO , TOKYO, JAPAN, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo, Inc. (“double jump.tokyo”) is pleased to announce the number of pre-registrations for the new game KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms- (hereafter, Battle of Three Kingdoms) has surpassed 1 million. To celebrate this milestone, we will be giving away the warrior card "SR Cao Cao" as a gift.Pre-registration for "Battle of Three Kingdoms" Surpasses 1 Million!To celebrate the milestone of reaching 1 million pre-registrations, following the giveaways for 200,000 pre-registrations (SR Liu Bei) and 500,000 pre-registrations (SR Sun Jian), we will be giving away the warrior card "SR Cao Cao" as a reward for hitting 1 million pre-registrations! The "SR Cao Cao" card can be used in the ongoing pre-launch event "The Rise of Bravery," and will also be usable in battles in the full game, officially releasing in March 2025.

