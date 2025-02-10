'Godzilla Interception Operation' Announces Increased Range of Sizes for Original MA-1 Jacket

Popular with inbound visitors, additional sizes for the premium merchandise were announced to allow more people to enjoy the limited edition goods

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan) has announced that its popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation" is introducing new large sizes for its premium MA-1 bomber jacket, exclusive to the park. The new "3L" and "5L" sizes were launched on February 1st (Saturday), in addition to the original one-size-fits-all "L" size.

Introduced at the park in 2023, the design of the MA-1 bomber jackets are based on the hit 2016 movie "Shin Godzilla" and saw a further surge of popularity with the release of the film "Godzilla Minus One", with Japanese and foreign audiences alike. The limited-edition jackets are reversible, featuring an army green side and a black side for two different designs in one. Exclusive to Nijigen no Mori, the jackets are available as a bonus item bundled with the "VIP Journey Pass" tickets.

Due to its popularity with foreign audiences, the park announced the introduction of the new sizes to allow more Godzilla fans from around the world to enjoy the original goods and experience the world of Godzilla.

■Overview: New Sizes for Original MA-1 Jackets

Launch: February 1st (Saturday), 2025

Content: In order to allow a wider range of visitors to enjoy the world of Godzilla, new larger "3L" and "5L" sizes are being introduced for the premium original merchandise MA-1 bomber jackets, available only at the "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori.

Price: The jackets are included as bonus merch with the "VIP Journey Pass" tickets.

["VIP Journey Pass"] Adults 30,200 - 31,000 yen, Children 28,600 - 29,000 yen

* All prices include tax.

* Ticket prices may vary by date.

* Guests with "Premium Tickets", "Gold Tickets", and "Light Tickets" may also inquire at the Godzilla Interception Operation ticket counter regarding separate purchase of the jackets.

* See official website for the latest details.

Location: "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction within Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/bBgC69q9w4/

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/room/3416/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

