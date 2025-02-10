Crumbl launches limited-time Red Boxes, trading out its Pink Boxes for the first time ever

Crumbl Crumbl

During a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine’s Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand.” — Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is red-y for Valentine’s Day like never before with the all-new Red Box. This bold new color will be available during the Valentine’s Day season for the 6-Pack and Mini 12-Pack while supplies last, offering customers an aesthetic and delicious gift option for Valentine’s Day. Custom gifting options, including limited-time Valentine’s Day stickers and love-themed gift cards, are available for purchase at all Crumbl locations. Eight cupid-worthy flavors are on the menu for Valentine’s Day week, with plenty of romantic flair and some novelty options too.The iconic Pink Box has been a Crumbl staple since its humble beginnings in 2017, making this exclusive Red Box launch across every location a major milestone. After the limited-edition run, Crumbl will say so long to the Red Box and return to its pink roots.“Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand,” said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and Co-Founder of Crumbl. “However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine’s Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand.”Customers can get a head start on their sweetest Valentine’s Day yet with preordering on the Crumbl app. The Valentine’s Day menu is now available for preorder, and will be fulfilled on customers’ chosen date from Feb 10–15, to surprise that special someone throughout the love-filled week.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

