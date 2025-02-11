TEDxLogan Circle to Host Networking Meetup in Partnership with Singapore Global Network and Catalogue

TEDxLogan Circle Meetup - March 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDxLogan Circle is thrilled to announce its upcoming community meetup on March 6, 2025 at Ted’s Bulletin on 14th Street. This exciting evening of networking and connection is made possible through a partnership with Singapore Global Network (SGN) and Catalogue , the parent company of Ted’s Bulletin. SGN is proud to support this gathering as part of its mission to foster meaningful global connections. Catalogue graciously welcomes us to host the event at its beautiful restaurant.The free meetup offers a unique opportunity for local innovators and community members to connect, share ideas, and learn more about TEDxLogan Circle, storytelling, and this time also about Singapore. TEDxLogan Circle offers TEDx meetup programs throughout the year in hope to bridge a space where communities can connect and collaborate.“We are excited to partner with Singapore Global Network and Catalogue for this gathering,” said Monica Kang, Executive Director of TEDxLogan Circle. “These meetups are a vital part of our mission to foster a thriving community of innovators and thought leaders in the DC area. This collaboration allows us to provide valuable cross-industry networking opportunities for our TEDx community in Washington DC.”The evening's agenda includes:5:30 pm - 6:30 pm: Registration and Open Networking6:30 pm - 6:40 pm: Welcome and Opening Remarks6:40 pm - 7:30 pm: Open Networking“Singapore Global Network is delighted to be part of this effort at bringing the TEDxLogan Circle meetup to the DC community. ,” said Cheryl Lee, Regional Director (Americas) at Singapore Global Network. “At SGN, we believe that great ideas are forged through meaningful connections and conversations. Through this event, we hope to bring the community together, spark cross-cultural conversations, and share more about the unique perspectives and opportunities that Singapore has to offer.”Registration for the TEDxLogan Circle Meetup is free and required for all attendees. To register and learn more, please visit: https://tedxlogancircle.ticketbud.com/032025 About TEDxLogan Circle:TEDxLogan Circle is an independently organized TEDx event by volunteers dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring action for the community in Washington D.C. and beyond. Through engaging talks and interactive experiences, TEDxLogan Circle aims to amplify the voices of changemakers and thought leaders, sparking conversations that drive positive change.About Singapore Global NetworkSingapore Global Network (SGN) is a division under the Singapore Economic Development Board, which aims to grow Singapore’s overseas networks by building meaningful and lasting relationships across the globe. Together with its 148,000-strong international community of professionals, families and friends of Singapore, SGN seeks to bridge connections and create opportunities for people and businesses. To learn more about SGN and its initiatives, visit singaporeglobalnetwork.gov.sg.About CatalogueCatalogue is a family of restaurant brands committed to providing premium, approachable dining experiences. Their portfolio includes beloved DC establishments such as Ted’s Bulletin, Kramers, Honeymoon Chicken, Federalist Pig, and Sidekick Bakery.Contact:hello@tedxlogancircle.comAbout TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

