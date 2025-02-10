Nevada Diabetes Association Receives William N. Pennington Foundation Grant to Enhance Healthcare Services in Reno, NV

The Nevada Diabetes Association (NDA) proudly announces the receipt of a prestigious William N. Pennington Foundation Grant (Nevada).

The NDA's Emergency Medical Assistance Program (EMAP) is the largest diabetes medical support system in Nevada.” — Sarah Gleich, Chief Executive Officer

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nevada Diabetes Association (NDA) proudly announces the receipt of a prestigious William N. Pennington Foundation Grant (Nevada), enabling the organization to advance further its mission of delivering innovative treatments directly to those in need through the Emergency Medical Assistance Program. By facilitating access to pivotal diabetes management and treatment services, NDA is dedicated to improving the health, longevity, and overall quality of life for individuals facing diabetes challenges.The William N. Pennington Foundation, renowned for its support in education, community services, health, and medical research initiatives, has extended its generous funding to bolster the endeavors of organizations committed to enhancing healthcare access. The Foundation was established in Nevada in 1989 by William N. Pennington, who was a gaming industry pioneer, successful entrepreneur, and one of Nevada's leading philanthropists. The Pennington Foundation continues to demonstrate its dedication by providing essential funding to organizations engaged in education, community development, healthcare services, and medical research projects. With a specific focus on helping children, the elderly, and students pursuing higher education, the foundation has allocated significant resources in the past five years. Having supported a total of 311 grants for 104 organizations, the foundation has contributed a staggering $107,360,355 towards endeavors aimed at enriching community healthcare services in northern and rural Nevada."The NDA's Emergency Medical Assistance Program (EMAP) is the largest diabetes medical support system in Nevada. Its mission is simple yet vital: to prevent life-threatening situations and reduce reliance on emergency services within the diabetes community. A single incident, like dropping a bottle of insulin, can escalate into a life-or-death crisis. EMAP provides an essential safety net, offering an additional layer of security and peace of mind for those who need it most. We are incredibly grateful to the William N. Pennington Foundation for their continued support, which allows us to expand this critical service every year. From helping just 16 people in its first year, EMAP now assists over 1,000 individuals annually. In 2024 alone, this program saved more than $15 million in diabetes-related emergency costs since its inception. It's an honor to offer such a life-changing service, ensuring our community has access to the care they need when they need it most," said NDA executive director, Sarah Gleich.NDA, with a distinguished 30-year history, remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining the diabetes experience through the provision of lifesaving programs, educational resources, and unwavering support for individuals striving to lead healthier and longer lives. The non-profit organization was recently recognized by Governor Lombardo and the State of Nevada for exemplary service to the health community. They received a proclamation from Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve for their efforts supporting the northern Nevada diabetes community.The NDA continues its mission to improve the lives of those affected by diabetes through proactive measures encompassing prevention, education, and service. Through comprehensive programs such as camps, diabetes support initiatives, educational seminars, workshops, and digital resources, the NDA extends emergency medical assistance and advocacy efforts to bolster diabetes care. For over three decades, NDA has been at the forefront of facilitating prolonged and enriched lives for individuals grappling with diabetes-related challenges.For media inquiries or further information regarding funding support for the Nevada Diabetes Association, please contact:Sarah GleichChief Executive OfficerViewsEMR/CampViews FounderAFP, CNM, BA, BSNevada Diabetes AssociationExecutive Office: 115 Casazza Drive, Reno, NV 89502Southern NV Office: 6585 High Street, Ste 219, Las Vegas, NV 89113800.379.3839 Ext. 101diabetesnv.org###About The Nevada Diabetes Association (NDA)The Nevada Diabetes Association has spent over 30 years redefining the diabetes experience by empowering individuals through programs, education, and support to help them lead healthier, longer lives. They offer various resources, including camps, diabetes support programs, seminars, workshops, printed educational materials, electronic resources, emergency diabetes medical assistance, and advocacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.