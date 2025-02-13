New AI Tool Streamlines Charter School Board Meetings

Automatically generate meeting minutes from charter school board meeting transcripts.

Board On Track incorporates secure AI to improve efficiency for charter school boards.

This AI-powered update is a direct response to customer requests, enabling boards to maintain compliance with greater ease and accuracy while saving time that can now be focused on student outcomes.” — Nate Brogan, CEO

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransAct , a leader in operational and compliance software for the education sector, today announced the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) functionality for Board On Track, its premier charter school board governance platform.This new functionality simplifies the process of creating and publishing meeting minutes, a critical requirement for charter school boards to comply with Open Meetings Law. Users can now generate meeting-minute suggestions in seconds. The transcript is organized into structured minutes utilizing the power of AI, allowing users to accept or refine the suggestions before finalizing their records.“As charter school boards strive to improve governance to deliver on their charters’ missions, Board On Track has been the go-to platform to support board governance processes such as board engagement and accountability, recruiting, performance measurement, and more,” said Nate Brogan, CEO at TransAct. “This AI-powered meeting minutes update is a direct response to customer requests, enabling boards to maintain compliance with greater ease and accuracy while saving time that can be better spent focusing on student outcomes. This is just the beginning of how we’re leveraging AI to support charter school boards.”In addition to its meeting management capabilities, Board On Track membership provides access to the only all-in-one online board management platform built for charter schools’ unique needs, along with expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees).To learn more about the AI enhancement to Board On Track or explore other features in the platform, visit boardontrack.com About TransActFor more than 30 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 5,100+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit www. transact.com About Board On TrackBoard On Track by TransAct is an intuitive, integrated online board management platform. Built exclusively for charter schools, it enables you to boost board engagement and accountability, simplify board member recruiting, measure your board’s performance, strengthen your board-CEO partnership, and easily comply with open meeting laws. Learn more at http://www.boardontrack.com

