TransAct Builds on Success in School Transportation with Launch of Professional Routing Services

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransAct , a leader in operational and compliance software for the education sector, today announced the launch of its new student transportation support service  Professional Routing ServicesSM  designed specifically to meet the needs of K-12 school districts constrained by limited transportation staff.During its work with districts across the country, TransAct has witnessed the challenges many school systems face in finding and retaining the expertise needed to manage the day-to-day dynamics of efficiently getting students to and from school. Too few staff and competing demands make it particularly difficult for smaller districts, even when they have access to software tools like EZRouting.With Professional Routing Services , TransAct’s experienced routing team handles the planning, optimization, and updating of district routes, lessening the burden on school and district staff. Districts also have the option to add additional modules to their solution, including the EZRouting Dispatch module to facilitate daily route management and the Driver Management module with Tablets+SafeDriver360 for driver time tracking, pre-and post-trip inspection coordination and student ridership management. In conjunction with EZRouting and Professional Routing Services, these additional modules form a state-of-the-art transportation solution that increases safety, improves parent communication and optimizes transportation operations for districts.“We’re extremely excited about Professional Routing Services being a true game-changer for districts that are struggling to manage and optimize student transportation,” said Nate Brogan, CEO of TransAct. “Smaller districts in particular will benefit by being able to outsource their route development and management, freeing up staff who may already be performing multiple functions while also providing the district with world-class transportation management.”“We selected TransAct’s Professional Routing Services because I’m handling the day-to-day challenges of routing by myself, and it's a true ‘one-woman show,’” said Desma Cassidy, Transportation Coordinator at Juab School District in Utah. “Professional Routing Services has really benefited our transportation operations because I have to juggle scheduling field trips, bus maintenance, timesheets, and more. With all of these other responsibilities, routing is often put on the back burner.”“TransAct’s Professional Routing Services has been a real time saver for NUSD, said Lynn Spivey, Director of Transportation at Nadaburg Unified School District in Arizona. “I am the router, the dispatcher, a sub-bus driver and aide, and the Director of Transportation. To have an extra, more experienced TransAct associate help me navigate this process is beyond helpful. Not to mention it’s giving me time back to focus on Director things!”For more information about Professional Routing Services, please visit [URL link to come] or contact TransAct.About TransActFor 30 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 5,100+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.com.

