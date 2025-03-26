Study Links Charter School CEO Pay/Retention to Formal Evaluations

This report offers vital insights into what charter school CEOs earn, factors influencing their pay, and the connection between board governance and leader retention.

Nationwide study correlates earning data for charter schools' highest positions (CEOs, Executive Directors/Superintendents).

Boards and CEOs need data to benchmark charter school CEO compensation. This report goes beyond the numbers to fill a critical gap in available data, providing actionable insights to boards and CEOs.” — Nate Brogan, CEO

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransAct, a leader in operational and compliance software for the K-12 education sector, today announced the release of its 2024 Charter School CEO Compensation & Turnover Report. This report offers vital insights into what charter school CEOs earn, factors influencing their pay, and the connection between board governance and leader retention. The title “CEO” in this report encapsulates many other titles used for a charter school’s highest position, including Executive Director, Superintendent, Head of School, and others.In 2019, TransAct’s Board on Track released the first-ever study on charter school CEO compensation. Since then, the public education landscape has undergone significant shifts. This latest report builds on that groundbreaking study, revealing what has changed—and what remains the same—six years later.One of the report’s standout findings reveals that charter school CEOs who receive regular performance evaluations from their boards tend to earn higher salaries, express stronger commitment to staying at their schools, and are more likely to receive annual raises. This underscores the critical role of board governance in not only determining fair compensation but also fostering leadership stability in the charter sector.“Boards and CEOs need both data and guidance to benchmark charter school CEO compensation,” said Nate Brogan, CEO of TransAct. “This report goes beyond just numbers—it fills a critical gap in available data, providing CEOs and boards with actionable insights to inform evaluations and salary discussions and make fair, competitive compensation decisions. With tools like Board on Track, which supports goal setting and tracks progress, boards can make informed decisions on compensation that align with organizational success and strengthen long-term leadership.”As the charter school landscape evolves, ensuring that CEOs receive fair, competitive compensation—and that boards have the tools to support and evaluate them effectively — is more important than ever. The 2024 CEO Compensation & Turnover Report from Board on Track equips school leaders and boards with key insights to strengthen leadership and promote long-term stability.Beyond research and insights, Board on Track provides charter school boards with the tools they need to implement strong governance practices, helping boards consistently conduct CEO evaluations, track key performance metrics and ensure accountability. To learn more about how Board on Track’s software platform supports effective board governance, visit Board on Track About TransActFor 30 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 3,000+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.com About Board on TrackBoard on Trackby TransAct is an intuitive, integrated online board management platform. Built exclusively for charter schools, Board on Track enables charter school leaders to boost board engagement and accountability, simplify board member recruiting, quantitatively measure board performance, strengthen board-CEO partnerships and easily comply with open meeting laws. Learn more at boardontrack.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.