Regional Medical Imaging Adopts NewVue’s EmpowerSuite Peer Review & Peer Learning Workflows

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional Medical Imaging (RMI), a trusted provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in Michigan, has partnered with NewVue to enhance its radiology operations. With the implementation of EmpowerSuite Peer Review and Peer Learning workflows, RMI is replacing its legacy system to improve collaboration, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.EmpowerSuite integrates seamlessly with RMI’s reporting platform and PACS, enabling radiologists to conduct peer reviews, address discrepancies, and engage in continuous learning within their existing workflow. These enhancements support compliance with ACR guidelines while simplifying processes for radiologists and administrative teams.“We’re excited to collaborate with NewVue to modernize our approach to quality and communication workflows,” said Dr. Randy Hicks, Owner and CEO of RMI. “EmpowerSuite provides the tools we need to increase radiologist productivity, ensure compliance, and focus on delivering exceptional care.”By adopting EmpowerSuite, RMI underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to achieve operational excellence and meet the evolving needs of radiology practices. “EmpowerSuite replaces outdated systems with advanced, integrated workflows that empower radiologists and improve patient care,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue. “We’re proud to partner with RMI to help them achieve their goals and set a new standard in radiology.”About Regional Medical ImagingRegional Medical Imaging (RMI) is Michigan’s largest outpatient imaging organization with two centers in Flint, and centers in Fenton, Grand Blanc, Davison, Lapeer, Novi, Petoskey, Royal Oak, and Southgate. RMI is committed to personal attention and respect for patients in a convenient, clean, comfortable setting. The motto “Our family taking care of your family” is the core philosophy of RMI. The company is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. It is nationally recognized for excellence, and RMI strives to lead and innovate in the field of diagnostic and interventional radiology.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practice’s and each radiologist’s needs. The platform’s AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment. For more information, visit www.newvue.ai Media Contact:media@newvue.aiNewVue, Inc.

