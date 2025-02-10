International Baccalaureate Expands Youth Engagement Initiatives with Acquisition of Generation Global

International Baccalaureate Organization Olli-Pekka Heinonen - Director General, International Baccalaureate Organization

Fostering Global Connections by Expanding Opportunities for Youth to Engage, Communicate, and Lead on Global Issues

This excellent work will help young people around the world apply their creativity, strengthen their intercultural understanding and address global issues while contributing to their local communities” — Olli-Pekka Heinonen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) , a global leader in education, is delighted to announce today the acquisition of Generation Global , the Tony Blair Institute’s (TBI) global citizenship education programme.This acquisition strengthens the IB's commitment to elevating, connecting, and investing in youth globally. The Generation Global platform will offer the IB an opportunity to engage directly with young learners across its network of 6,000 schools, fostering intercultural understanding, empowering student agency, and connecting youth around the local and global issues they care about most.For TBI, the IB’s acquisition elevates the potential of Generation Global to expand and grow, affording millions of young people within and outside the IB network the opportunity to further develop key competencies for life and work, such as critical thinking and global communication. It also provides an exciting opportunity for Generation Global’s existing participants to engage with IB learners and educators from new countries, enhancing an already diverse and inclusive community from over 50 countries.This key moment builds on the IB and TBI’s existing two-year partnership and a shared mission to equip young people with the skills, knowledge and attitudes to become open minded global learners. Through an ongoing partnership between the IB and TBI, the organizations will seek to collaborate in supporting education ministries worldwide in furthering their education goals.Quote from Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General, IB:“The acquisition presents a significant opportunity for the IB to broaden the reach of our education philosophy to a diverse global student body. We are excited to work with the Generation Global team and its unique platform to mobilize students to connect and act on the issues that matter most to them. This excellent work will help young people around the world apply their creativity, strengthen their intercultural understanding, and address global issues while contributing to their local communities.”Quote from Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, TBI:“I am incredibly proud of Generation Global which, over the years, has provided a safe space for young people to come together, reaching across communities, cultures and countries to embrace difference, think critically and engage with peers around the world. The International Baccalaureate, the centre of educational excellence, will be a perfect home to ensure that this important work of Generation Global will continue to thrive and reach its full potential.”About the International Baccalaureate:Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 6,000 schools across more than 160 countries. To find out more, please visit https://www.ibo.org/ About Generation Global:Generation Global is the global citizenship education programme of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a not for profit organisation based in the UK. Generation Global supports young people to develop intercultural dialogue skills e.g. critical thinking, global communication. The programme connects young people online with their global peers through dialogue videoconferences and written dialogue spaces on contemporary issues linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To date the programme has reached over 600,000 young people and trained over 15,000 educators in over 50 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.