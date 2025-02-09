NO LABEL BREWING BRINGS GOLD BACK TO KATY, TEXAS– PERPETUAL PEACE WINS BIG AT THE 2025 TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS CUP

Perpetual Peace World Beer Cup

Katy’s hometown brewery takes gold in the Barrel-Aged & Wood Beer category, proving once again that world-class beer is brewed right here in Texas.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We did it again, Katy! No Label Brewing just won GOLD at the 2025 Texas Craft Brewers Cup, proving once more that some of the best damn beer in Texas is brewed right here in our hometown.Our beloved Perpetual Peace—that rich, barrel-aged Scotch ale you know and love—took top honors in the Barrel-Aged & Wood Beer category, beating out breweries from all over the state in one of the most competitive beer showdowns in Texas. 931 beers. 162 breweries. And we brought the gold home.“Bringing this win back to Katy means everything,” said No Label Co-Owner and Marketing Director Tom Paynter. “Perpetual Peace has always been a labor of love—smooth, bold, aged to perfection. This medal is for every person who has ever raised a glass with us at the taproom. Y’all make No Label what it is, and we’re damn proud to keep making beers that put Katy on the craft beer map.”Of course, our Head Brewer Ryan Traylor had his own way of summing up the moment:“F@#$ Yeah!”This isn’t our first time at the top. Perpetual Peace also won gold at the 2024 World Beer Cup, proving that our little brewery in Katy can go toe-to-toe with the best in the world.Texas Craft Brewers Cup is the state’s biggest independent beer competition, judged by 55 industry pros. The best of the best in Texas craft beer. And guess what? We’re bringing that winning beer straight back to the taproom for you.Come raise a glass with us, Katy—your gold medal-winning beer is waiting!For a full list of winners, visit texascraftbrewersguild.org/cup.ABOUT NO LABEL BREWINGNo Label Brewing is Katy’s hometown brewery, brewing award-winning beers since 2010. Family-friendly, veteran-owned, and all about community, No Label is where good people, great beer, and good times come together. From the gold medal-winning Perpetual Peace to creative new releases, we keep it fun, we keep it fresh, and we keep it Katy.

