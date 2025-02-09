Charleston International Music Competition Announces 2025 International Piano Finalists

2025 International Piano Competition

Top Pianists Shine in the 2025 International Piano Competition, Showcasing Virtuosity and Musical Excellence

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition, a globally recognized platform for musicians, proudly announces the finalists of the 2025 International Piano Competition. These outstanding pianists have demonstrated exceptional technical mastery, musical expression, and dedication, earning their place among the world’s finest emerging talents.From breathtaking classical interpretations to innovative contemporary performances, these talented pianists exemplify the artistry and discipline required to excel in the world of competitive music performance.Finalists by Age Group Category:AGES 4 - 6:Jinny Hayes, Haru Lee, Kendrick Lu, Audrey Ma, Hope WangAGES 7 - 8:Ani Avakian, Angela Chen, Valerie Herr, Mason Jin, Sidharth Madhavan, Berin Oral, Nikolija Ožegović, Mason Qian, Miranda Shi, Patt (Pita) Tutanathorn, Jacelyn WongAGE 9:Rishi Aggarwal, Jessica Chen, Sophia Han, Connor Kromer, Evan Lam, Margaret Luan, Hana Matsuda, Lukas Wu, Edward Yu, Emma ZhouAGE 10:Roy Byun, Caroline Cheung, Zerui Hao, Vyaas Jagannathan, Shirley Lin, Sebastian Lu, Antoine Luong, Charlotte Mar, Marcus Nishijima, Nihal Vivek, Gabby WeingardAGE 11:Imon Bhattacharyya, Elijah Chang, Elliot Cho, Sixian Dong, Emily Focsa, Isabella Gupta, Alice Huang, Isaac Lach, Derick Lee, Eric Lee, Rishi Lekkalapudi, Alex Louie, Aiden Shim, Julia Shu, Avaline Wang, Enyu ZhangAGE 12:Isabella Chung, Christian Gaw, Zachary Gaw, Sydney Ho, Olivia Huang, Alexandra Jordanova, John Klein, Jooha Lee, Kate Lee, Audrey Luong, Nguyen Nguyen, Jayden Shing Chak Sung, Aliza Teng, Tabitha Tio, Derick Wang, Robin Yan, Emmy ZhuAGE 13:Olivia Herr, William Jiang, Audrey Jin, Dhiti Karthikeyan, Atman Koorse, Emily Lee, Cristian Munteanu, Olivia Pang, Om Patki, Woohyun ShinAGE 14:Adelaide Chan, Victor Chen, Angelina Dong, Emma Feng, Arianna Gago, Astghik Grigoryan, Siddha Gummadi, Joseph Guo, Nathan Ho, Amy Hu, Likang Jiang, Tavish Kermani, Jasper Leung, Simon Liberzon, Anna Paust, Emanuel Sheng, Audrey Lam Kei Sung, Andrew ZhangAGE 15:Faaris Amin, Harish Anand, Olivia Chiang, Audrey Chin, Benjamin Drucker, Ashley Fang, Leah Gavilan, Anastasia Grunina, Maximilian Hu, Mina Hwang, Alex Kim, Jaeyoon Kim, Gaiyatri Mathew, Simon Miao, Katelyn Pei, Owen Quach, Adwita Ram, Yashvi Rateshwar, Jessica Shu, Adam Timney, Maxwell Tran, Pooja Udayakumar, Lee Yang, Hannah ZouAGE 16:Uma Das, Darren Gao, Yueun Hong, Ethan Hu, Baylor Jarkowski, Avery Joshua-Tor, Andrew Kim, Bennett Larsen, Lawrence Liu, Lucy Liu, Wei Han Lu, Alexander Ma, Arjun Mandloi, Shreeya Phukan, Kayla Tan, Isabel Xiong, Felix Xu, Ryan Xu, Sofia Yang, Isabella ZhaoAGES 17 - 21:Shwetanshu Chakraborthy, Scarlett Huang, Noah Kim, Sean Lin, Chang Lu, Gabriel Macedo, Samuel MishulovichAGES 22+:Viktoriia Belikova, Chloe Braynen, Alisanne Busico, Pinyu Chen, Noah DeGarmo, Yuxuan Ding, Regina Gadad, Hanna Lee, Manuel Llorens, Minhee ParkENSEMBLES:Alex Kim, Kou Shimizu, Gracie Li, Sophie Li, Jason He, Jerry He, Justin Lee, Isabel Wang, Niko Kramarenko, Nikolay Kramarenko, Brian YuHong Wu, Owen YuTong WuCONGRATULATIONSA standing ovation to these remarkable musicians! Their commitment to excellence continues to inspire audiences worldwide, setting the stage for an incredible year of musical achievement.Watch Their Performances: Celebrate their success by viewing their competition videos on the Charleston International Music Competition’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@charlestoncompetition Winner Announcement: Results will be published on February 10th on the official Charleston International Music Competition Results Page: https://charlestoncompetition.com/results/ UPCOMING COMPETITIONSMusicians worldwide are invited to participate in these exciting upcoming competitions: 2025 Winter Music Competition (February 15th deadline)Open to instrumentalists, vocalists, and ensembles, this competition highlights musical diversity across all genres and styles. 2025 Classical Music Competition (March 15th deadline)Open to Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary repertoire, this competition presents a prestigious opportunity to interpret and perform classical music masterpieces that have defined the genre for centuries. 2025 Spring Music Competition (April 15th deadline)A celebration of musical renewal and artistic growth, this competition welcomes musicians of all backgrounds and styles.For the latest competition updates, finalist stories, and exclusive insights, visit charlestoncompetition.com.

