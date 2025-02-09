St Albans Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 25A2000962
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/08/2025 @1849 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Alburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Shore Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Gayle
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winstead, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: LT625
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/08/2025 at approximately 1849 hours dispatch received multiple reports of a tractor trailer off the road on US Route 2 near the Bargain Barn. Troopers from the St Albans Barracks and Alburg Fire Department assisted while the vehicle was towed back onto the road. Traffic was detoured for approximately one hour via West Shore Road and Truck Route. Roadway was reopened without incident.
