St Albans Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 25A2000962                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans                               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2025 @1849 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Alburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Shore Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Gayle

AGE:      47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winstead, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: LT625

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A

INJURIES: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/08/2025 at approximately 1849 hours dispatch received multiple reports of a tractor trailer off the road on US Route 2 near the Bargain Barn. Troopers from the St Albans Barracks and Alburg Fire Department assisted while the vehicle was towed back onto the road. Traffic was detoured for approximately one hour via West Shore Road and Truck Route. Roadway was reopened without incident.

 

 

 

 

 

