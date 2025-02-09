St Albans Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT CASE#: 25A2000962 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 02/08/2025 @1849 hours STREET: US Route 2 TOWN: Alburg LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Shore Road INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Michael Gayle AGE: 47 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winstead, CT VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 VEHICLE MAKE: International VEHICLE MODEL: LT625 DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A INJURIES: N/A SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/08/2025 at approximately 1849 hours dispatch received multiple reports of a tractor trailer off the road on US Route 2 near the Bargain Barn. Troopers from the St Albans Barracks and Alburg Fire Department assisted while the vehicle was towed back onto the road. Traffic was detoured for approximately one hour via West Shore Road and Truck Route. Roadway was reopened without incident.

