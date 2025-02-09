Us Route 2 in Alburgh Closed Between W Shore Rd and Vt Route 78

STATE OF VERMONT

US ROUTE 2 IN ALBURGH IS CLOSED IN THE AREA OF W SHORE RD DUE TO A CRASH. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED DOWN W SHORE RD AND THE TRUCK ROUTE.

THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UP0DATES WILL BE PROVIDES AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY



