Message by Culture Minister Asta Vrečko on the occasion of 8 February, Slovenian Cultural Holiday

SLOVENIA, February 8 - Culture is the foundation of integration, dialogue and the search for answers to the challenges of our time. Culture builds a sense of community identity, fosters creativity, openness and solidarity, and helps us to understand ourselves, others and the world in which we live.

This year will be dedicated to culture, with Slovenia at the forefront of Europe's cultural scene.

On the occasion of the Slovenian Cultural Holiday, the European Capital of Culture 2025 project is being launched in Nova Gorica, which together with Gorizia will become one of Europe's most important cultural centres. It is taking place at the meeting point of two countries and two cities under the slogan "GO! Borderless", offering a vision of a future in which culture transcends historical differences and national borders, bringing people and communities together and calling for peace. In this regard, let us be guided by the words of our poet France Prešeren, after whom today's holiday is named, which have been declared the Slovenian anthem and are thus the motto of our country, undoubtedly carrying one of the most beautiful universal messages: "God's blessing on all nations, Who long and work for that bright day, No more shall foes, but neighbours be."

The European Capital of Culture is not just a festival of culture and art; it has development potential, creating new spaces for the community, reviving forgotten corners, promoting sustainable and cultural tourism, increasing accessibility, reflecting on a shared future and making art and culture part of our everyday lives. That is why the European Capital of Culture is a local, national, international and cross-border project that will leave an indelible mark on the region and the country, including through important infrastructure projects.

The importance of culture extends beyond the cultural holiday or major events – there are people among us who nurture the richness of language, literature, music, film, theatre, architecture, cultural heritage and art in all its expressions every day. Their work is invaluable. It is therefore right that we respect their work and create stable conditions for the development of culture, because it shapes both our present and our future. As we create contemporary culture and art, we must also preserve our cultural heritage, because without it we would not be where we are today.

Our emancipation throughout history has been based on culture; without it we would not speak Slovenian today and live in a free and democratic society in an independent state. Considering all the major investments we are making in cultural infrastructure and heritage, I am therefore sincerely pleased that next year we will be able to celebrate the Slovenian Cultural Holiday in the renovated premises of Prešeren's birthplace in Vrba.

Slovenia is one of the few countries that has a national holiday dedicated to culture. This is a precious legacy of our past and a reminder of the importance of culture for our society. Let us be proud of it. May every day be a celebration of culture. Let us celebrate together – by reading a book, listening to music, watching a film, enjoying a theatre performance or visiting an exhibition.

Congratulations on the national holiday – the cultural holiday.