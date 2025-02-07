Honoring Veterans: Marine Corps Veteran Bill Greason

William Henry Greason was born on Sept. 3, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia, where he spent his youth playing sandlot baseball in the surrounding area. Though his family was poor and he had received no formal coaching, Greason learned the art of pitching by playing with others who had played semi-pro.

After the onset of World War II, baseball took a backseat as Greason enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943. He became one of the Montford Point Marines, among those who attended segregated basic training at Montford Point at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. After training, he served with the 66th Supply Platoon, landing on Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater in 1945.

“Two of my best friends were killed on that island. I prayed and said, ‘Lord, if you get me off this island, whatever you want me to do, I’ll do it,’” he told MLB.com in an interview last November. Greason finished out his remaining 13 months with the American occupation force in Japan, where he was stationed at Sasebo and Nagasaki.

After leaving the military, Greason pitched for the Nashville Black Vols of the Negro Leagues in 1947 and then the Birmingham Black Barons from 1948 to 1951. He was acquired by MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals in 1953 and made his Senior Circuit league debut the following season, though he only made three appearances. He went on to pitch for several more years in the minor leagues, as well as in Puerto Rico (with Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente), before retiring in 1959.

Between stints in the Negro Leagues, Cuba and the Pacific Coast League in 1951, Greason was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. “I had a good camp commander. He said, ‘That’s a no-win war. You stay here. I’m going to have a baseball team,’” he recalled, in an interview with The Oklahoman in 2012. There, he played with the Camp Lejeune ball club, once beating Brooklyn Dodgers ace Don Newcombe.

On Sept. 15, 1963, Greason felt the call to the ministry, going on to study at Birmingham Baptist Bible College and Samford University. In 1971, he became pastor of Birmingham’s Bethel Baptist Church Southside, where he’s remained to this day.

Reverend Bill Greason turned 100 last September and threw out the first pitch at MLB’s Tribute to the Negro Leagues game between the Giants and Cardinals in June at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’m just thankful that God allowed me to be here this long,” he said, in the MLB.com interview. “I’m thankful for life: God’s been good to me, and He is good to me. Allowed me to live the age that I am and to have the activities of my life. It’s surprising to me. I never thought I’d live this long after being in two wars, baseball and traveling. It’s been a blessing.”

We honor his service.

