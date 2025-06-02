Foreign Medical Program claims will be paid by direct deposit

If you’re a Veteran living or traveling abroad and receive care for service-connected disabilities and related conditions under the Foreign Medical Program (FMP), you will be reimbursed by direct deposit.

Although only U.S. bank accounts are supported for electronic payments, we are working to add direct deposit if you have an international bank account.

Benefits of direct deposit for FMP claims:

Faster reimbursements.

More secure; no lost or stolen checks.

No more waiting for mail delivery.

Manage your FMP profile

You can request personal confirmation that your FMP profile is set up for direct deposit to your U.S. bank account by sending an Ask VA request to the FMP escalation team.

Register with FMP

Register before filing claims to avoid payment delays. You can register online by visiting FMP Registration.

Key FMP benefits:

No need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for FMP.

No prior authorization required to receive care.

Choose any provider while abroad.

Reimbursement for FDA-approved prescription medications.

VA translates foreign documents after you submit a claim.

Need Help?

Ask VA for FMP-related questions.

About FMP

FMP covers medical care for service-connected disabilities and related conditions for eligible Veterans living or traveling outside the U.S. More than 6 million Veterans with VA-rated service-connected disabilities may qualify.

Resources