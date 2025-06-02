Veteran Resources: Events of the week June 2, 2025
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National
June 4, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: MOAA Virtual Hiring Event
June 4, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
June 4, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
June 4, 2025, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. ET, Online: What entrepreneurs need to know about the SBA
June 4, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Breath Work Class – Online
June 4, 2025, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Veteran Town Hall
June 5, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veterans Teletown Hall
June 5, 2025, 7:00 – 7:45 p.m. ET, Online: Inside the Invisible Ranks: A Practical Guide for Military Caregivers – Online
June 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class
June 6, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: Vetrepreneur Franchise Coaching Information Session – Online
June 6, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Coffee Chat – Online
June 9, 2025, 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Monday Night Meditation – Online
June 10, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program”
June 10, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Online: Corporate Fellowship Program Information Session – Online
June 10, 2025, 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Tuesday Night Meditation – Online
June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Tackling Safety Together: Safety Planning Intervention – Online
June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
June 11, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
June 11, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Breath Work Class – Online
Alabama
June 10, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
June 4, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET, Salinas, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Salinas
June 11, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz
Colorado
June 4, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Grand Junection, CO: Grand Junection, Colorado Women Veterans VA Town Hall
June 6, 2025, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Aurora, CO: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Denver, CO
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
June 5, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
June 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: Veterans Mobile Food Pantry
Florida
June 4, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
June 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
June 6, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event
June 9, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Peru, IL: Hines VA Outreach at LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission – Peru, IL
Indiana
June 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Fishers, IN: Junee Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
No events listed for this week
Kentucky
June 5, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: PACT Act: Toxic Exposure Class
June 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: VOCATIONAL ASSISTANCE
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
June 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Baltimore, MD: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Baltimore Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair”
Massachusetts
June 5, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
June 10, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
June 10, 2025, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Lowell, MA: Lowell VA Clinic Veteran open house and town hall
Michigan
June 4, 2025, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Traverse City, MI: Veteran town hall & PACT Act resource fair
Minnesota
June 6, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Winona, MN: Salute to Service Event
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
June 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Manchester, NH: Manchester VA Medical Center 75th Anniversary Open House Jubilee
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
No events listed for this week
North Carolina
No events listed for this week
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
June 6, 2025, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: Donut Day
June 7, 2025, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Seaman, OH: Health Fair
June 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Higginsport, OH: Higginsport Community Day
June 7, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Lima, OH: Allen County Veterans Services 4th Annual Veterans Family Picnic
Oklahoma
No events listed for this week
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
June 4, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington, PA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Washington, PA
June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monroeville, PA: Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
No events listed for this week
South Dakota
June 4, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Spearfish, SD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Spearfish, SD
June 5, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Rapid City, SD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Rapid City, SD
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
June 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Waco, TX: Mobile Food Pantry – Waco
June 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, McAllen, TX: Blood Drive at McAllen VA Clinic
June 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Weslaco, TX: 2025 Sisters in Service Health and Benefits Event
June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Austin, TX: Monthly Benefits Clinic-Austin, TX
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
June 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
June 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
June 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
June 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
June 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
June 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
June 6, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Bremerton, WA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Bremerton, WA
West Virginia
No events listed for this week
Wisconsin
No events listed for this week
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.