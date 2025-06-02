Veteran Resources: Events of the week June 2, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

June 4, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: MOAA Virtual Hiring Event

June 4, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

June 4, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

June 4, 2025, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. ET, Online: What entrepreneurs need to know about the SBA

June 4, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Breath Work Class – Online

June 4, 2025, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Veteran Town Hall

June 5, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veterans Teletown Hall

June 5, 2025, 7:00 – 7:45 p.m. ET, Online: Inside the Invisible Ranks: A Practical Guide for Military Caregivers – Online

June 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class

June 6, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: Vetrepreneur Franchise Coaching Information Session – Online

June 6, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Coffee Chat – Online

June 9, 2025, 8:30 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Monday Night Meditation – Online

June 10, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program”

June 10, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Online: Corporate Fellowship Program Information Session – Online

June 10, 2025, 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Tuesday Night Meditation – Online

June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Tackling Safety Together: Safety Planning Intervention – Online

June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

June 11, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

June 11, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Breath Work Class – Online

Alabama

June 10, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

June 4, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET, Salinas, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Salinas

June 11, 2025, 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz

Colorado

June 4, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Grand Junection, CO: Grand Junection, Colorado Women Veterans VA Town Hall

June 6, 2025, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Aurora, CO: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Denver, CO

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

June 5, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

June 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: Veterans Mobile Food Pantry

Florida

June 4, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

June 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

June 6, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event

June 9, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Peru, IL: Hines VA Outreach at LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission – Peru, IL

Indiana

June 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Fishers, IN: Junee Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

No events listed for this week

Kentucky

June 5, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: PACT Act: Toxic Exposure Class

June 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: VOCATIONAL ASSISTANCE

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

June 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Baltimore, MD: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Baltimore Veterans Claims Clinic & Resource Fair”

Massachusetts

June 5, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

June 10, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

June 10, 2025, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Lowell, MA: Lowell VA Clinic Veteran open house and town hall

Michigan

June 4, 2025, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Traverse City, MI: Veteran town hall & PACT Act resource fair

Minnesota

June 6, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Winona, MN: Salute to Service Event

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

June 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Manchester, NH: Manchester VA Medical Center 75th Anniversary Open House Jubilee

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

No events listed for this week

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

June 6, 2025, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: Donut Day

June 7, 2025, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Seaman, OH: Health Fair

June 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Higginsport, OH: Higginsport Community Day

June 7, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Lima, OH: Allen County Veterans Services 4th Annual Veterans Family Picnic

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

June 4, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington, PA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Washington, PA

June 11, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monroeville, PA: Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

No events listed for this week

South Dakota

June 4, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Spearfish, SD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Spearfish, SD

June 5, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Rapid City, SD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Rapid City, SD

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

June 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Waco, TX: Mobile Food Pantry – Waco

June 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, McAllen, TX: Blood Drive at McAllen VA Clinic

June 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET, Weslaco, TX: 2025 Sisters in Service Health and Benefits Event

June 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Austin, TX: Monthly Benefits Clinic-Austin, TX

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

June 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

June 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

June 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

June 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

June 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

June 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

June 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

June 6, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Bremerton, WA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Bremerton, WA

West Virginia

No events listed for this week

Wisconsin

No events listed for this week

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.