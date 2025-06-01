Healthy eating can improve mental health

We often hear nutrition is important for our physical health, but did you know it also affects mental health? Nutrition has been connected to behavior, mood and the treatment of mental illness.

Studies have found that a highly processed diet can put us at a higher risk of developing anxiety or depression. A highly processed diet includes foods that are high in sugar, fat, and sodium and is low in produce, whole grains and other healthful whole foods.

Gut feeling

Your gut and brain communicate with one another. Research has shown a link between a healthy gut and mental health. For example, omega-3s—healthy fats that your body cannot produce on its own—travel through the digestive system, pass into the brain and interact with mood-related molecules inside the brain. Studies have shown some improvements for patients with depression and other mood disorders when they take omega-3s, but more research is needed.

Vitamin B6 is involved in the creation of neurotransmitters (chemicals that nerves use to communicate), which regulate mood. Research has found that B-group vitamins may benefit mood in both healthy and at-risk individuals.

Food mood

Food choices can affect your mood and even your future food choices. Eating enough of the right foods throughout the day supports energy, focus, thinking and sleep.

If your body isn’t getting the right nutrients, you may start craving certain foods. Eating sugary foods may solve the craving in the short term but will lead to a spike in blood sugar, followed soon after by a drop, which in turn causes more cravings throughout the day. This cycle can negatively affect mood, decrease energy levels and increase anxiety.

Six ways to improve your diet and support mental health

The Mediterranean diet, which includes beans, nuts, fruits, lean proteins, vegetables and whole grains, is associated with reduced depressive symptoms and improved quality of life.

Here are some ways to incorporate the Mediterranean diet to support your mental wellbeing:

Add color to your plate: Challenge yourself to add a piece of fruit or a vegetable at every meal or snack you eat. Change your breads and pastas to whole grain options. Oatmeal, whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta or wheat crackers are good choices. Add unsalted nuts as a snack or to salads. Try almonds, walnuts and pistachios. Make one vegetarian dinner a week by eliminating meat and adding beans as your protein source. Try serving beans for your next Taco Tuesday! Decrease your sugar intake by limiting soda and desserts to occasional treats. Give fish a try! Experiment with salmon, sardines or anchovies to increase omega-3 fatty acids.

For recipes to incorporate the Mediterranean diet, check out the VA recipe page or Healthy Teaching Kitchen for more ideas. If you’re interested in this or any other nutrition-related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian.

If you need mental health support, contact the Veterans Crisis Line.

Happy eating!