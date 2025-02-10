IADA Welcomes New Products & Services Members
All of these companies are recognized leaders in their respective fields, and they epitomize the high standards of professionalism, integrity, and expertise that IADA represents.”DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has accepted 10 IADA-Verified Products and Services Members to add to its roster. These aviation support companies bring additional expertise to the association’s membership.
“Our IADA-Verified Products and Services Members solidify IADA’s reputation as the global leader in the business aircraft resale industry,” said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno. “All of these companies are recognized leaders in their respective fields, and they epitomize the high standards of professionalism, integrity, and expertise that IADA represents.”
IADA's newest Verified Products and Services Members include the companies identified below.
Alerion Aviation, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Bank OZK, Little Rock, Ark.
JA Mitsui Leasing Capital, New York, N.Y.
Jett Group, Frisco, Texas
L.J. Aviation, Latrobe, Pa.
L5 Aviation, Fort Woth, Texas
MedAire, Inc., Phoenix, Ariz.
Plane Fax, Long Beach, Calif.
Sun Air Jets, Camarillo, Calif.
UBS AG, Zurich
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Product & Service Members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
