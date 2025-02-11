floLIVE Launches Local Breakout Service, Redefining IoT Connectivity with Low-Latency and Data Privacy Management

Local services ensure GDPR and regional data sovereignty compliance, streamline IoT endpoint deployment and management

IOT EVOLUTION, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its Local Breakout Service for MNOs and MVNOs that support IoT and industrial applications. Designed to revolutionize IoT device connectivity, this innovative service provides local high-bandwidth, low-latency connections that deliver resilient and superior performance, enhanced security, and full compliance with data privacy regulations.The Local Breakout Service allows IoT devices to access independent IP networks in close geographic proximity, overcoming the limitations of mobile roaming and providing a secure and low-latency connection to their cloud application and management platform. This localization delivers more efficient dataflows and provides for locally controlled sequestration of sensitive data to assure compliance with privacy and data sovereignty regulations, such as GDPR or other policies, in any given jurisdiction.“The Local Breakout Service represents a significant opportunity for customers that are seeking seamless compliance and superior performance in their global IoT operations,” said Nadav Doron, vice president of product management at floLIVE. “This service provides a stable and reliable local network connection—regardless of where the endpoint is located—to maximize performance by eliminating any need for long-haul connections to a ‘home network’ that might be halfway around the world.”The service delivers managed access to the internet using the floLIVE multi-IMSI applet to ensure highly reliable connections, offering more deterministic performance, while substantially reducing latency. The floLIVE SIM applies configurable logic to ensure the device is always automatically connected to the most appropriate local network operator through integrated IMSI profiles and network connection credentials embedded on each SIM. This multiplicity of parameter-driven connection options offers unmatched stability and streamlines geographically based compliance for customers.In addition, floLIVE’s secure end-to-end network enables full remote management of all SIMs from a single geo-redundant control point. It is delivered as a fully managed SaaS offering to support efficient and highly reliable IoT applications around the globe.To learn more about floLIVE’s Local Breakout Service or its portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprise. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comfloLIVE Contact:

